Karthik Meiyappan Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|United Arab Emirates
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|23 years, 4 months, 16 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|Matches
|31
|14
|14
|31
|Innings
|22
|6
|6
|22
|Not Out
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Runs
|163
|19
|19
|163
|High Score
|24
|12
|12
|24
|Average
|9.05
|9.50
|9.50
|9.05
|Strike Rate
|48.94
|82.60
|82.60
|48.94
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4S
|11
|2
|2
|11
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|Matches
|31
|14
|14
|31
|Innings
|31
|14
|14
|31
|overs
|201.2
|48
|48
|201.2
|Runs
|1114
|335
|335
|1114
|wickets
|37
|22
|22
|37
|bestinning
|4/37
|4/25
|4/25
|4/37
|bestmatch
|4/37
|4/25
|4/25
|4/37
|Average
|30.10
|15.22
|15.22
|30.10
|econ
|5.53
|6.97
|6.97
|5.53
|Strike Rate
|32.6
|13.0
|13.0
|32.6
|4W
|4
|1
|1
|4
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0