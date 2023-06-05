
Karthik Meiyappan Career, Biography & More

Karthik Meiyappan
NationalityUnited Arab Emirates
RoleBowlers
Born
Age23 years, 4 months, 16 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
OverviewODIT20IT20List A
Matches31141431
Innings226622
Not Out4444
Runs1631919163
High Score24121224
Average9.059.509.509.05
Strike Rate48.9482.6082.6048.94
100S0000
50S0000
6S0000
4S112211
OverviewODIT20IT20List A
Matches 31141431
Innings 31141431
overs 201.24848201.2
Runs 11143353351114
wickets 37222237
bestinning 4/374/254/254/37
bestmatch 4/374/254/254/37
Average 30.1015.2215.2230.10
econ 5.536.976.975.53
Strike Rate 32.613.013.032.6
4W 4114
5W 0000
10w 0000
