Tomas Mackintosh Career, Biography & More

Tomas Mackintosh
NationalityScotland
RoleBatsman
Born
Age21 years, 1 month13 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches1022214
Innings911204
Not Out10020
Runs169161639190
High Score3816165351
Average21.1216.0016.0021.7222.50
Strike Rate84.07114.28114.2890.5045.22
100S00000
50S00011
6S10070
4S17113510
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 1022214
Innings 00000
overs 00000
Runs 00000
wickets 00000
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W 00000
5W 00000
10w 00000
