Tomas Mackintosh Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Scotland
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|21 years, 1 month13 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|10
|2
|2
|21
|4
|Innings
|9
|1
|1
|20
|4
|Not Out
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Runs
|169
|16
|16
|391
|90
|High Score
|38
|16
|16
|53
|51
|Average
|21.12
|16.00
|16.00
|21.72
|22.50
|Strike Rate
|84.07
|114.28
|114.28
|90.50
|45.22
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6S
|1
|0
|0
|7
|0
|4S
|17
|1
|1
|35
|10
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|10
|2
|2
|21
|4
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|overs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0