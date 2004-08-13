Rehan Ahmed Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|19 years, 6 months, 11 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|2
|3
|43
|9
|13
|Innings
|2
|2
|2
|29
|8
|24
|Not Out
|0
|0
|0
|9
|4
|1
|Runs
|11
|8
|22
|257
|97
|735
|High Score
|10
|6
|11
|49
|40
|122
|Average
|5.50
|4.00
|11.00
|12.85
|24.25
|31.95
|Strike Rate
|100.00
|53.33
|122.22
|116.28
|65.10
|74.69
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6S
|0
|0
|1
|9
|1
|7
|4S
|2
|0
|2
|23
|4
|99
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|2
|3
|43
|9
|13
|Innings
|2
|2
|3
|42
|9
|16
|overs
|36.5
|20
|9
|144
|75.2
|251.1
|Runs
|137
|116
|64
|1103
|434
|937
|wickets
|7
|5
|3
|42
|10
|24
|bestinning
|5/48
|4/54
|2/27
|4/22
|4/54
|5/48
|bestmatch
|7/137
|4/54
|2/27
|4/22
|4/54
|7/137
|Average
|19.57
|23.20
|21.33
|26.26
|43.40
|39.04
|econ
|3.71
|5.80
|7.11
|7.65
|5.76
|3.73
|Strike Rate
|31.5
|24.0
|18.0
|20.5
|45.2
|62.7
|4W
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|5W
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0