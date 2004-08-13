
|

Rehan Ahmed Career, Biography & More

Rehan Ahmed
NationalityEngland
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age19 years, 6 months, 11 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches12343913
Innings22229824
Not Out000941
Runs1182225797735
High Score106114940122
Average5.504.0011.0012.8524.2531.95
Strike Rate100.0053.33122.22116.2865.1074.69
100S000001
50S000004
6S001917
4S20223499
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 12343913
Innings 22342916
overs 36.520914475.2251.1
Runs 137116641103434937
wickets 753421024
bestinning 5/484/542/274/224/545/48
bestmatch 7/1374/542/274/224/547/137
Average 19.5723.2021.3326.2643.4039.04
econ 3.715.807.117.655.763.73
Strike Rate 31.524.018.020.545.262.7
4W 010110
5W 100002
10w 000000
