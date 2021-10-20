Shane Lee
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|49 years, 16 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|45
|Innings
|35
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|477
|High Score
|47
|Average
|17.66
|Strike Rate
|95.40
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|7
|4s
|31
|Matches
|147
|Innings
|125
|Not Out
|23
|Runs
|2869
|High Score
|115
|Average
|28.12
|Strike Rate
|100s
|4
|50s
|13
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|93
|Innings
|151
|Not Out
|22
|Runs
|5071
|High Score
|183
|Average
|39.31
|Strike Rate
|100s
|12
|50s
|24
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|45
|Innings
|43
|overs
|284.2
|Runs
|1245
|wickets
|48
|bestinning
|5/33
|bestmatch
|5/33
|Average
|25.93
|econ
|4.37
|Strike Rate
|35.50
|4W
|1
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|147
|Innings
|0
|overs
|920.3
|Runs
|4286
|wickets
|162
|bestinning
|5/33
|bestmatch
|5/33
|Average
|26.45
|econ
|4.65
|Strike Rate
|34.00
|4W
|7
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|93
|Innings
|0
|overs
|1699.1
|Runs
|6078
|wickets
|150
|bestinning
|4/20
|bestmatch
|Average
|40.52
|econ
|3.57
|Strike Rate
|67.9
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0