Shane Lee

NationalityAustralia
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age49 years, 16 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches45
Innings35
Not Out8
Runs477
High Score47
Average17.66
Strike Rate95.40
100s0
50s0
6s7
4s31
Matches147
Innings125
Not Out23
Runs2869
High Score115
Average28.12
Strike Rate
100s4
50s13
6s0
4s0
Matches93
Innings151
Not Out22
Runs5071
High Score183
Average39.31
Strike Rate
100s12
50s24
6s0
4s0
Matches45
Innings43
overs284.2
Runs1245
wickets48
bestinning5/33
bestmatch5/33
Average25.93
econ4.37
Strike Rate35.50
4W1
5W1
10W0
Matches147
Innings0
overs920.3
Runs4286
wickets162
bestinning5/33
bestmatch5/33
Average26.45
econ4.65
Strike Rate34.00
4W7
5W1
10W0
Matches93
Innings0
overs1699.1
Runs6078
wickets150
bestinning4/20
bestmatch
Average40.52
econ3.57
Strike Rate67.9
4W0
5W0
10W0
