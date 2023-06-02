West Indies A tour of Bangladesh News Updates
Confidence increases a lot: Mahmudul Hasan Joy after scoring century
Joy's stunning century and Yasir's 67* helps Bangladesh 'A' draw in last Test
BCB not happy with Bangladesh 'A' team batters' performance
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)envisions a long program for the Bangladesh 'A' team this year to enrich thepipeline and prepare players for the national team. Which started with a t
Afif 'not excluded' from Bangladesh 'A' squad
Afif Hossain wants to batupwards. Such discussions started about this middle-order batter after he wasdropped from the Bangladesh national team. However, Afif denied that claim ont
Bangladesh 'A' lose to West Indies 'A' by 3 wickets in second four-day Test
Dipu will be a good player for the future: Sumon
West Indies 'A' team arerepeatedly making Bangladesh 'A' team uncomfortable in Sylhet. However,Shahadat Hossain Dipu is praised for showing determination even in difficultsituation