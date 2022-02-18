                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd

|

Recent Series

Players Data

BPLT20 2022

See All
Live: Comilla Victorians opt to bat first in BPL 2022 final

Live: Comilla Victorians opt to bat first in BPL 2022 final

It's the final of the eighth edition of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and Comilla Victorians have elected to bat first against Fortune Barishal as they hunt for their third BPL t
Read More
Barishal and Comilla to battle it out for BPL glory

Barishal and Comilla to battle it out for BPL glory

BPL 2022 is finally coming to an end, as two of the most successful teams of this season will lock horns to be called as the champions. Fortune Barishal and Comilla Victorians will
Read More
We promoted Narine exactly for this stromy innings: Imrul.

We promoted Narine exactly for this stromy innings: Imrul.

Despite contributing more with the ball, Sunil Narine has a reputation as an all-rounder in franchise cricket. However, in the current BPL, things were not going well regarding hi
Read More
Narine's 13-ball fifty puts Comilla in the final

Narine's 13-ball fifty puts Comilla in the final

An entertaining knock from Sunil Narine has got Comilla Victorians to their third Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) final, having won in the previous two in 2015 and 2019. Youth-driv
Read More
BPL final to start an hour earlier

BPL final to start an hour earlier

Friday's Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022 final will begin at 5:30 pm local time, brought ahead from previously scheduled 6:30.Matches on Friday used to start at 1:30 pm and 6:
Read More
Tamim keen to give Munim-Mrittunjoy more time

Tamim keen to give Munim-Mrittunjoy more time

In the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), a number of youngsters have come to discuss with spectacular performance. Among them, the names of Munim Shahriar and Mrittunjoy Chowdhury
Read More

Bangladesh

See All
Barishal and Comilla to battle it out for BPL glory

Barishal and Comilla to battle it out for BPL glory

BPL 2022 is finally coming to an end, as two of the most successful teams of this season will lock horns to be called as the champions. Fortune Barishal and Comilla Victorians will
Read More
Shane McDermott appointed Bangladesh fielding coach till 2023 CWC

Shane McDermott appointed Bangladesh fielding coach till 2023 CWC

Australia's Shane McDermott, who recently was Sri Lanka's fielding coach will take up the fielding coach role with the Bangladesh men's national team.According to the highly placed
Read More
We promoted Narine exactly for this stromy innings: Imrul.

We promoted Narine exactly for this stromy innings: Imrul.

Despite contributing more with the ball, Sunil Narine has a reputation as an all-rounder in franchise cricket. However, in the current BPL, things were not going well regarding hi
Read More
Mushfiq jumps to career best ODI Rankings

Mushfiq jumps to career best ODI Rankings

The three-match ODI series between India and the West Indies has concluded. The ICC has released an updated ODI ranking after the series. Mushfiqur Rahim has achieved his career
Read More
Expecting a successful and memorable IPL season: Mustafiz

Expecting a successful and memorable IPL season: Mustafiz

Mustafizur Rahman will play for Delhi Capitals in this year's edition of Indian Premier League (IPL). The Tiger, who has previously played for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians
Read More
Tamim keen to give Munim-Mrittunjoy more time

Tamim keen to give Munim-Mrittunjoy more time

In the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), a number of youngsters have come to discuss with spectacular performance. Among them, the names of Munim Shahriar and Mrittunjoy Chowdhury
Read More

International

See All
NZ make SA stutter after massive lead

NZ make SA stutter after massive lead

New Zealand are well in the driver's seat after day two of the first Test against South Africa at Hagley Oval, Christchurch as they sense an innings victory.Having bundled out Sout
Read More
CWI considering to arrange Chartered flights for fans

CWI considering to arrange Chartered flights for fans

Sending players on a Chartered flight has become very common nowadays, and more common during this pandemic times. However, the Cricket West Indies (CWI) board is considering this
Read More
Entire Afghan team results negative after re-test

Entire Afghan team results negative after re-test

The results of the corona test of the Afghan cricketers visiting Bangladesh has emerged as "Corona Negative". As a result, there is no obstacle for the visitors to start practicin
Read More
Two changes in Aussie squad ahead of Pakistan tour

Two changes in Aussie squad ahead of Pakistan tour

Michael Neser, who got the chance to play international cricket after a long wait, unfortunately dropped out of the team immidiately. The Aussie is not playing in the upcoming Tes
Read More
Rohit blames media for Kohli's rough patch

Rohit blames media for Kohli's rough patch

There was a drought for a century, recently Virat Kohli's run drought has arrived as well. The former India captain has not seen the expected run with bat for a while. Indian cap
Read More
Maxwell withdraws his name from Pakistan tour

Maxwell withdraws his name from Pakistan tour

Australia is are almost set ahead of the much-anticipated Pakistan tour. However, Australian star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is not going on this tour. He has taken leave from Pak
Read More

Fantasy Tips

See All
BPL 2022: COV vs CCH 2nd Qualifier: Dream Playing 11 Match Prediction

BPL 2022: COV vs CCH 2nd Qualifier: Dream Playing 11 Match Prediction

In Bangladesh Premier League 2022, Chattogram Challengers (CCH) will face Comilla Victorians (COV) on February 16, 2022 at 17:00 at Shere Bangla Stadium. Here are the fantasy predi
Read More
BPL 2022: FBA vs MGD Match 28, Dream 11, Fantasy Cricket News, Pitch Report & Playing 11

BPL 2022: FBA vs MGD Match 28, Dream 11, Fantasy Cricket News, Pitch Report & Playing 11

Fortune Barishal meets Minister Group Dhaka (FBA vs. MGD) in Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022 game 28. The venue for this game is the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.Pre
Read More
BPL 2022: KHT vs COV Match 27: Playing11 Prediction, Pitch & Weather Report, Match Prediction & Fantasy Cricket news

BPL 2022: KHT vs COV Match 27: Playing11 Prediction, Pitch & Weather Report, Match Prediction & Fantasy Cricket news

Khulna Tigers vs Comilla Victorians Dream11 Team Prediction, Match 27 – Cricket League Khulna Tigers vs Comilla Victorians Dream11 Team, – 11 Feb 2022 – Lineup &amp;amp; Stats.Khul
Read More
BPL 2022: Match 25 KHT vs MGD: Dream Playing 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Pitch report

BPL 2022: Match 25 KHT vs MGD: Dream Playing 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Pitch report

In this article we are providing you a match preview of game that will be played between Khulna Tigers and Minister Dhaka.The Khulna Tigers are ranked 3rd in the Bangladesh Premier
Read More
BPL 2022: Match 24 FBA vs SYL: Dream 11 Playing, Fantasy Tips, Match Prediction & Pitch Report

BPL 2022: Match 24 FBA vs SYL: Dream 11 Playing, Fantasy Tips, Match Prediction & Pitch Report

Fortune Barishal is ranked 2nd in Bangladesh Premier League, 2022 points table with 4 wins and 2 losses from 7 league games. The team has 9 points.Match 24 PreviewSylhet Sunrisers
Read More
BPL 2022: MGD vs CCH Match 23: Playing 11 Prediction, Pitch Report, Fantsy Cricket Tips & Tricks

BPL 2022: MGD vs CCH Match 23: Playing 11 Prediction, Pitch Report, Fantsy Cricket Tips & Tricks

Chattogram Challengers meets Minister Group Dhaka (CCH vs. MGD) in Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022 game 23. The Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet will host this m
Read More

ICC Team Rankings

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd