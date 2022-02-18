BPLT20 2022
Live: Comilla Victorians opt to bat first in BPL 2022 final
It's the final of the eighth edition of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and Comilla Victorians have elected to bat first against Fortune Barishal as they hunt for their third BPL tRead More
Barishal and Comilla to battle it out for BPL glory
BPL 2022 is finally coming to an end, as two of the most successful teams of this season will lock horns to be called as the champions. Fortune Barishal and Comilla Victorians willRead More
We promoted Narine exactly for this stromy innings: Imrul.
Despite contributing more with the ball, Sunil Narine has a reputation as an all-rounder in franchise cricket. However, in the current BPL, things were not going well regarding hiRead More
Narine's 13-ball fifty puts Comilla in the final
An entertaining knock from Sunil Narine has got Comilla Victorians to their third Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) final, having won in the previous two in 2015 and 2019. Youth-drivRead More
BPL final to start an hour earlier
Friday's Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022 final will begin at 5:30 pm local time, brought ahead from previously scheduled 6:30.Matches on Friday used to start at 1:30 pm and 6:Read More
Tamim keen to give Munim-Mrittunjoy more time
In the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), a number of youngsters have come to discuss with spectacular performance. Among them, the names of Munim Shahriar and Mrittunjoy ChowdhuryRead More
Bangladesh
Barishal and Comilla to battle it out for BPL glory
BPL 2022 is finally coming to an end, as two of the most successful teams of this season will lock horns to be called as the champions. Fortune Barishal and Comilla Victorians willRead More
Shane McDermott appointed Bangladesh fielding coach till 2023 CWC
Australia's Shane McDermott, who recently was Sri Lanka's fielding coach will take up the fielding coach role with the Bangladesh men's national team.According to the highly placedRead More
We promoted Narine exactly for this stromy innings: Imrul.
Despite contributing more with the ball, Sunil Narine has a reputation as an all-rounder in franchise cricket. However, in the current BPL, things were not going well regarding hiRead More
Mushfiq jumps to career best ODI Rankings
The three-match ODI series between India and the West Indies has concluded. The ICC has released an updated ODI ranking after the series. Mushfiqur Rahim has achieved his careerRead More
Expecting a successful and memorable IPL season: Mustafiz
Mustafizur Rahman will play for Delhi Capitals in this year's edition of Indian Premier League (IPL). The Tiger, who has previously played for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai IndiansRead More
Tamim keen to give Munim-Mrittunjoy more time
In the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), a number of youngsters have come to discuss with spectacular performance. Among them, the names of Munim Shahriar and Mrittunjoy ChowdhuryRead More
International
NZ make SA stutter after massive lead
New Zealand are well in the driver's seat after day two of the first Test against South Africa at Hagley Oval, Christchurch as they sense an innings victory.Having bundled out SoutRead More
CWI considering to arrange Chartered flights for fans
Sending players on a Chartered flight has become very common nowadays, and more common during this pandemic times. However, the Cricket West Indies (CWI) board is considering thisRead More
Entire Afghan team results negative after re-test
The results of the corona test of the Afghan cricketers visiting Bangladesh has emerged as "Corona Negative". As a result, there is no obstacle for the visitors to start practicinRead More
Two changes in Aussie squad ahead of Pakistan tour
Michael Neser, who got the chance to play international cricket after a long wait, unfortunately dropped out of the team immidiately. The Aussie is not playing in the upcoming TesRead More
Rohit blames media for Kohli's rough patch
There was a drought for a century, recently Virat Kohli's run drought has arrived as well. The former India captain has not seen the expected run with bat for a while. Indian capRead More
Maxwell withdraws his name from Pakistan tour
Australia is are almost set ahead of the much-anticipated Pakistan tour. However, Australian star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is not going on this tour. He has taken leave from PakRead More
Fantasy Tips
BPL 2022: COV vs CCH 2nd Qualifier: Dream Playing 11 Match Prediction
In Bangladesh Premier League 2022, Chattogram Challengers (CCH) will face Comilla Victorians (COV) on February 16, 2022 at 17:00 at Shere Bangla Stadium. Here are the fantasy prediRead More
BPL 2022: FBA vs MGD Match 28, Dream 11, Fantasy Cricket News, Pitch Report & Playing 11
Fortune Barishal meets Minister Group Dhaka (FBA vs. MGD) in Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022 game 28. The venue for this game is the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.PreRead More
BPL 2022: KHT vs COV Match 27: Playing11 Prediction, Pitch & Weather Report, Match Prediction & Fantasy Cricket news
Khulna Tigers vs Comilla Victorians Dream11 Team Prediction, Match 27 – Cricket League Khulna Tigers vs Comilla Victorians Dream11 Team, – 11 Feb 2022 – Lineup &amp; Stats.KhulRead More
BPL 2022: Match 25 KHT vs MGD: Dream Playing 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Pitch report
In this article we are providing you a match preview of game that will be played between Khulna Tigers and Minister Dhaka.The Khulna Tigers are ranked 3rd in the Bangladesh PremierRead More
BPL 2022: Match 24 FBA vs SYL: Dream 11 Playing, Fantasy Tips, Match Prediction & Pitch Report
Fortune Barishal is ranked 2nd in Bangladesh Premier League, 2022 points table with 4 wins and 2 losses from 7 league games. The team has 9 points.Match 24 PreviewSylhet SunrisersRead More
BPL 2022: MGD vs CCH Match 23: Playing 11 Prediction, Pitch Report, Fantsy Cricket Tips & Tricks
Chattogram Challengers meets Minister Group Dhaka (CCH vs. MGD) in Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022 game 23. The Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet will host this mRead More