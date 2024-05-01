News by Asela Madhusanka
IPL 2024 : Hardik Pandya Fined for Slow Over Rate in IPL 2024
In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 48th match between the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Ekana International Stadium, the MI captain Hardik Pandya
Report: Axar Patel's Inclusion Causes Rinku Singh's Absence from World Cup Squad"
The announcement of India's squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 brought both anticipation and surprise. Rohit Sharma is set to lead the Men in Blue in the tournament slated for Ju
'He is our son-in-law' The Special Relationship Between Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli
Shahrukh Khan (SRK), the famous Bollywood actor and co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) , shared how much he likes Virat Kohli, the ex-Indian cricket captain. He affectionately
KKRvsDC : "Who bats first after winning the toss?" Aakash Chopra questions Rishabh Pant
Delhi Capitals' (DC) decision to bat first against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens on Monday raised eyebrows among cricket experts and analysts alike. Many questio
Irfan Pathan: IPL Form Should Not Automatic Ticket to National Team Selection
Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has emphasized that standout performances in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season should not guarantee automatic selection for
Morne Morkel Confirms: Mayank Yadav Fit to Play in IPL 2024 Match Against Mumbai Indians"
In exciting news for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) fans, bowling coach Morne Morkel has confirmed that Mayank Yadav is fit and available for the upcoming IPL 2024 match against Mumbai
Hardik Pandya's T20I Vice-Captaincy at Risk Amidst Struggles in IPL 2024
Earlier, former Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Hardik Pandaya was appointed as Mumbai Indians’ skipper, replacing Rohit Sharma in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.The decision fac
IPL 2024 : SRH Captain Pat Cummins Stays Committed to Aggressive Batting Approach Despite IPL Setbacks
2023 World Cup winning captain and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Pat Cummins has reaffirmed his team's dedication to maintaining an aggressive batting style despite facing cons
PakvNZ : Babar Azam Sets New Record for Most Fours in T20Is
With every innings, Babar Azam, who is only 29 years old, breaks records and redefines greatness, leaving his mark on cricket history.His latest milestone comes in the form of beco
CSKvsLSG : Chennai Super Kings' Ruturaj Gaikwad Makes History as a Captain IPL 2024
Ruturaj Gaikwad's unbeaten century and Shivam Dube's aggressive innings propelled Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to a commanding total of 210/4 in their encounter against Lucknow Super
IPL 2024: [WATCH] MI Rohit Sharma's Heartfelt Gesture to Yashasvi Jaiswal After Spectacular Comeback Hundred"
Yashasvi Jaiswal of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) silenced his critics with a stunning century against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in an exciting 38th encounter of the Indian Premier Leagu
Javed Afridi's Generous Gesture: Gifting Car to Captain Babar Azam for Stellar PSL 2024 Performances
The Chairman of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) team Peshawar Zalmi, Javed Afridi, made headlines lately when he gave star batsman Babar Azam an opulent white MG automobile as a th
"UK Venues Consider Hosting Test Series between India and Pakistan"
The last Test series between India and Pakistan took place during the 2007/08 season in India, while their last white-ball bilateral series occurred six years later in 2012/13. Eve
"Former Captain Ramiz Raja Criticizes Pakistan Team After Loss Against New Zealand in Rawalpindi T20I" PAKvsNZ
Ramiz Raja, a former captain of Pakistan's cricket team, was blunt in his dissatisfaction with the way Babar Azam's Pakistan team performed in the third Twenty20 International agai
Delhi Capitals Mitchell Marsh's IPL 2024 Journey Cut Short by Hamstring Injury
Delhi Capitals' hard-hitting batter, Mitchell Marsh, has encountered a setback in his Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL) campaign. The Australian powerhouse has been sidelined for t
Exploring the Possibilities: Can Royal Challengers Bengaluru Secure a Spot in the IPL 2024 Playoffs?"
In a nail-biting encounter at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) emerged victorious by the narrowest of margins, defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Indian Pr
IPL 2024 : Virat Kohli's Fiery Reaction to Contentious Dismissal Sparks Drama at Eden Gardens RCBvsKKR
In the ongoing clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Virat Kohli's contentious dismissal ignited a fiery exchan
IPL 2024 : [ WATCH ] RCBvsKKR "Cameron Green's Unbelievable Catch of IPL 2024: A Superhuman Display of Fielding Prowess"
All-rounder Cameron Green stole the show in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match during the IPL 2024 season with an incredible catch that ast
PAKvsNZ - Mohammad Rizwan Surpasses Kohli and Azam, Becomes Fastest to 3,000 T20I Runs
During the second T20I match against New Zealand at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan made history by surpassing Virat Kohli and Babar Azam
"Pakistan Cricket Board Set to Unveil National Team Coaches for White-Ball and Red-Ball Formats by Month's End"
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is gearing up to announce a fresh lineup of coaches for the national team's red and white ball formats by the end of this month. Notable applicants