I hate to see that T20 cricket will run the world: Sir Richard Hadlee

Sir Richard Hadlee was once the record holder of the highest wicket-taker in Test cricket. He’s considered as one of the best all-rounders of all time. He also expresses his concern about Test cricket. According to him, T20 will not survive if Test cricket is not taken care of.

Hadlee, who took 431 wickets in 86 Tests, is considered Tests as the ‘base’ of cricket. The 68-year-old former Kiwi, who thinks cricket is good if one can balance the three versions with good ground.





“We must take care of Test cricket. It is the foundation of the game. T20 has revolutionized the game, three versions have to be sustained and that is possible. But I hate to see that T20 cricket will run the world,”

he said.

“It would not be possible to survive the T20 if you fail to take care of the Test. There are a lot more T20 matches now. Hopefully cricket will not show it’s value by T20 cricket. Because T20 is not real cricket. Test is real cricket. ”

But Hadlee, who was the first bowler in the Test to take 400 wickets, also saw the positive side of the T20. He thinks that T20 produces skilled cricketers.

“I am not saying that they (T20 cricketers) are better cricketers but they are definitely more efficient. In T20 they have to go through a variety of situations in a very short period of time. There are at least five variants of the T20 generation bowlers.”

The diversity of bowlers has really increased since the T20s. ‘Knuckle’ ball, bowlers are adding new variations in addition to the back slavers. Hadlee said, “There were two variations in the time of my career – the inswinger and the outswinger. Both of them were enough.”

However, Hadlee believes more T20s will shorten the career of the players. Many speedy bowler retire from Test cricket after passing just 30.

Hadlee said, “At the age of 34 or 35, many pacers end their careers. However, for playing T20 there are 3-4 years. But if you continue the Test then there is nothing to give. Gets hurt, capacity is reduced. Many players end their career in thinking of money. It’s not a criticism, it’s a reflection of the way the game is going. I left the Test at the age of 39.”