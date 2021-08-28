Internship

If you believe you have enough skill to describe cricket in your words, then this could be your place! BDCricTime would love to have one who passionately watches cricket, understands cricket and can share thoughts through writings.

The writer must be a consistent follower of cricket around the globe. He/she should have analytical skills, and needs to know proper English grammar. People with past experiences with media will be given preference. If you’re interested, please send your CV in our email.