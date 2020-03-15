Jaffer reveals what needs to change in Indian cricket

Wasim Jaffer has been an important part of Indian cricket history. However, due to stiff competition, he had to be out of the national set up. He played 58 innings for India in Tests, scoring 1944 runs with as many as 11 fifties, two centuries and two double centuries. His personal best is 212 which came against West Indies in the year 2006.

Though he did not get many opportunities to shine in international cricket, he carved out a reputation for himself as one of the best batsmen in domestic cricket.

He had recently announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. However, he plans on being closely connected with the sport.





Jaffer holds many records to his name in the Ranji Trophy, which is the premier domestic cricket tournament of India. He is the highest run-scorer in Ranji Trophy scoring 12038 runs. He also has the most number of hundreds in the tournament wherein he has scored 40 centuries.

Wasim Jaffer also recently became the first-ever batsman to score 12000 runs in Ranji Trophy. In fact, he is also the first batsman to score 10000 and 11000 runs in the Ranji Trophy tournament.

He played 260 first-class games and scored 19,410 runs at an average of 50.67. He scored 57 centuries and 91 fifties with 314 being his highest score.

Meanwhile, Wasim Jaffer revealed what needs to change in Indian cricket. He said that legendary players like VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid did not get their due credit even after their contribution to Indian cricket.

“I think I had a lot of chances. I came very close to those chances. But unfortunately, the comeback didn’t happen. This happens with most cricketers, not just me. They feel they deserve to be there but do not get the opportunity because unfortunately somebody else is there to pick you and they decide certain things. But to be honest I have taken all that in my stride. I am a firm believer in destiny,” he told cricket.com.

He added, “I think the time has changed. Even in my time, I feel a lot of players like Rahul Dravid or VVS Laxman, I don’t think they got their value. A player playing with them in a Test match knows how important those players are.”

“But you know we have to go with the time. A lot of importance is given to T20 cricket. The people who are in marketing business or advertising business want somebody who is seen more on the TV, somebody who is glamorous or someone who plays the brand of cricket the crowd likes,” Jaffer added.