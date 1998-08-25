Nazmul Hossain Shanto
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|23 years, 30 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|19
|Innings
|36
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|913
|High Score
|163
|Average
|26.08
|Strike Rate
|47.28
|100s
|2
|50s
|2
|6s
|13
|4s
|101
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|13
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|189
|High Score
|38
|Average
|14.53
|Strike Rate
|61.16
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|19
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|9
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|148
|High Score
|40
|Average
|18.50
|Strike Rate
|104.22
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|12
|Matches
|95
|Innings
|89
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|1896
|High Score
|115
|Average
|23.40
|Strike Rate
|122.16
|100s
|2
|50s
|6
|6s
|67
|4s
|161
|Matches
|115
|Innings
|113
|Not Out
|14
|Runs
|3570
|High Score
|150
|Average
|36.06
|Strike Rate
|83.52
|100s
|6
|50s
|17
|6s
|72
|4s
|299
|Matches
|62
|Innings
|106
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|3968
|High Score
|253
|Average
|39.68
|Strike Rate
|53.68
|100s
|10
|50s
|18
|6s
|38
|4s
|469
|Matches
|19
|Innings
|8
|overs
|13.4
|Runs
|62
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|4.53
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|1
|overs
|1
|Runs
|4
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|4.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|1
|overs
|1
|Runs
|3
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|3.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|95
|Innings
|13
|overs
|19.2
|Runs
|137
|wickets
|5
|bestinning
|2/2
|bestmatch
|2/2
|Average
|27.40
|econ
|7.08
|Strike Rate
|23.2
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|115
|Innings
|22
|overs
|64.5
|Runs
|366
|wickets
|10
|bestinning
|2/39
|bestmatch
|2/39
|Average
|36.60
|econ
|5.64
|Strike Rate
|38.9
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|62
|Innings
|26
|overs
|81.3
|Runs
|297
|wickets
|5
|bestinning
|2/44
|bestmatch
|2/45
|Average
|59.40
|econ
|3.64
|Strike Rate
|97.8
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0