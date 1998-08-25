                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Nazmul Hossain Shanto

Nazmul Hossain Shanto
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBatsman
Born
Age23 years, 30 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches19
Innings36
Not Out1
Runs913
High Score163
Average26.08
Strike Rate47.28
100s2
50s2
6s13
4s101
Matches13
Innings13
Not Out0
Runs189
High Score38
Average14.53
Strike Rate61.16
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s19
Matches9
Innings9
Not Out1
Runs148
High Score40
Average18.50
Strike Rate104.22
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s12
Matches95
Innings89
Not Out8
Runs1896
High Score115
Average23.40
Strike Rate122.16
100s2
50s6
6s67
4s161
Matches115
Innings113
Not Out14
Runs3570
High Score150
Average36.06
Strike Rate83.52
100s6
50s17
6s72
4s299
Matches62
Innings106
Not Out6
Runs3968
High Score253
Average39.68
Strike Rate53.68
100s10
50s18
6s38
4s469
Matches19
Innings8
overs13.4
Runs62
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ4.53
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches13
Innings1
overs1
Runs4
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ4.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches9
Innings1
overs1
Runs3
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ3.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches95
Innings13
overs19.2
Runs137
wickets5
bestinning2/2
bestmatch2/2
Average27.40
econ7.08
Strike Rate23.2
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches115
Innings22
overs64.5
Runs366
wickets10
bestinning2/39
bestmatch2/39
Average36.60
econ5.64
Strike Rate38.9
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches62
Innings26
overs81.3
Runs297
wickets5
bestinning2/44
bestmatch2/45
Average59.40
econ3.64
Strike Rate97.8
4W0
5W0
10W0
