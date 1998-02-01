                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Zakir Hasan

Zakir Hasan
NationalityBangladesh
Role
Born
Age24 years, 6 months, 23 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Matches1
Innings1
Not Out0
Runs10
High Score10
Average10.00
Strike Rate111.11
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s1
Matches62
Innings48
Not Out8
Runs708
High Score63
Average17.70
Strike Rate111.67
100s0
50s3
6s16
4s74
Matches90
Innings84
Not Out7
Runs2281
High Score124
Average29.62
Strike Rate79.42
100s2
50s16
6s44
4s218
Matches61
Innings94
Not Out6
Runs3454
High Score211
Average39.25
Strike Rate54.67
100s11
50s13
6s32
4s375
Matches1
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches62
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches90
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches61
Innings4
overs3.1
Runs14
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ4.42
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
