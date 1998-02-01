Zakir Hasan
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Born
|Age
|24 years, 6 months, 23 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|10
|High Score
|10
|Average
|10.00
|Strike Rate
|111.11
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|1
|Matches
|62
|Innings
|48
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|708
|High Score
|63
|Average
|17.70
|Strike Rate
|111.67
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|16
|4s
|74
|Matches
|90
|Innings
|84
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|2281
|High Score
|124
|Average
|29.62
|Strike Rate
|79.42
|100s
|2
|50s
|16
|6s
|44
|4s
|218
|Matches
|61
|Innings
|94
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|3454
|High Score
|211
|Average
|39.25
|Strike Rate
|54.67
|100s
|11
|50s
|13
|6s
|32
|4s
|375
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|62
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|90
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|61
|Innings
|4
|overs
|3.1
|Runs
|14
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|4.42
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0