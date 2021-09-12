Shahidullah Kamal
|Nationality
|Afghanistan
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|23 years, 6 months, 18 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|0
|High Score
|0
|Average
|0.00
|Strike Rate
|0.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|30
|Innings
|25
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|568
|High Score
|58
|Average
|28.40
|Strike Rate
|115.91
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|24
|4s
|36
|Matches
|32
|Innings
|31
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|876
|High Score
|103
|Average
|31.28
|Strike Rate
|70.75
|100s
|2
|50s
|4
|6s
|21
|4s
|65
|Matches
|21
|Innings
|34
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|1845
|High Score
|189
|Average
|59.51
|Strike Rate
|65.47
|100s
|6
|50s
|8
|6s
|39
|4s
|215
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|overs
|5
|Runs
|6
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|1.20
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|30
|Innings
|27
|overs
|74
|Runs
|525
|wickets
|20
|bestinning
|2/7
|bestmatch
|2/7
|Average
|26.25
|econ
|7.09
|Strike Rate
|22.20
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|32
|Innings
|29
|overs
|110.3
|Runs
|518
|wickets
|10
|bestinning
|1/2
|bestmatch
|1/2
|Average
|51.80
|econ
|4.68
|Strike Rate
|66.30
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|21
|Innings
|34
|overs
|227.4
|Runs
|864
|wickets
|20
|bestinning
|3/26
|bestmatch
|4/105
|Average
|43.20
|econ
|3.79
|Strike Rate
|68.3
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0