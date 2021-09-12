                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Shahidullah Kamal

Shahidullah Kamal
NationalityAfghanistan
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age23 years, 6 months, 18 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
Matches1
Innings1
Not Out0
Runs0
High Score0
Average0.00
Strike Rate0.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches30
Innings25
Not Out5
Runs568
High Score58
Average28.40
Strike Rate115.91
100s0
50s3
6s24
4s36
Matches32
Innings31
Not Out3
Runs876
High Score103
Average31.28
Strike Rate70.75
100s2
50s4
6s21
4s65
Matches21
Innings34
Not Out3
Runs1845
High Score189
Average59.51
Strike Rate65.47
100s6
50s8
6s39
4s215
Matches1
Innings1
overs5
Runs6
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ1.20
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches30
Innings27
overs74
Runs525
wickets20
bestinning2/7
bestmatch2/7
Average26.25
econ7.09
Strike Rate22.20
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches32
Innings29
overs110.3
Runs518
wickets10
bestinning1/2
bestmatch1/2
Average51.80
econ4.68
Strike Rate66.30
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches21
Innings34
overs227.4
Runs864
wickets20
bestinning3/26
bestmatch4/105
Average43.20
econ3.79
Strike Rate68.3
4W0
5W0
10W0
