Noor Ahmad
|Nationality
|Afghanistan
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|17 years, 7 months, 21 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Wrist Spin
|Matches
|37
|Innings
|12
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|37
|High Score
|13
|Average
|9.25
|Strike Rate
|97.36
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|3
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|2
|High Score
|2
|Average
|2.00
|Strike Rate
|12.50
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|0
|High Score
|0
|Average
|0.00
|Strike Rate
|0.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|37
|Innings
|37
|overs
|140.1
|Runs
|1036
|wickets
|35
|bestinning
|3/12
|bestmatch
|3/12
|Average
|29.60
|econ
|7.39
|Strike Rate
|24.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|8
|overs
|71
|Runs
|342
|wickets
|16
|bestinning
|4/54
|bestmatch
|4/54
|Average
|21.37
|econ
|4.81
|Strike Rate
|26.6
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|2
|overs
|36
|Runs
|108
|wickets
|4
|bestinning
|2/47
|bestmatch
|4/108
|Average
|27.00
|econ
|3.00
|Strike Rate
|54.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0