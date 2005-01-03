                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Noor Ahmad

Noor Ahmad
NationalityAfghanistan
RoleBowlers
Born
Age17 years, 7 months, 21 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Wrist Spin
Matches37
Innings12
Not Out8
Runs37
High Score13
Average9.25
Strike Rate97.36
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s3
Matches8
Innings1
Not Out0
Runs2
High Score2
Average2.00
Strike Rate12.50
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches1
Innings1
Not Out0
Runs0
High Score0
Average0.00
Strike Rate0.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches37
Innings37
overs140.1
Runs1036
wickets35
bestinning3/12
bestmatch3/12
Average29.60
econ7.39
Strike Rate24.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches8
Innings8
overs71
Runs342
wickets16
bestinning4/54
bestmatch4/54
Average21.37
econ4.81
Strike Rate26.6
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches1
Innings2
overs36
Runs108
wickets4
bestinning2/47
bestmatch4/108
Average27.00
econ3.00
Strike Rate54.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
