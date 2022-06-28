                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Connor Olphert

Connor Olphert
NationalityIreland
RoleBowlers
Born
Age
Matches6
Innings1
Not Out0
Runs8
High Score8
Average8.00
Strike Rate61.53
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s1
Matches6
Innings2
Not Out1
Runs10
High Score7
Average10.00
Strike Rate58.82
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s1
Matches6
Innings6
overs23
Runs168
wickets11
bestinning3/27
bestmatch3/27
Average15.27
econ7.30
Strike Rate12.5
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches6
Innings6
overs44.3
Runs241
wickets9
bestinning3/83
bestmatch3/83
Average26.77
econ5.41
Strike Rate29.6
4W0
5W0
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.