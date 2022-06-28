Connor Olphert
|Nationality
|Ireland
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|8
|High Score
|8
|Average
|8.00
|Strike Rate
|61.53
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|1
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|10
|High Score
|7
|Average
|10.00
|Strike Rate
|58.82
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|1
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|6
|overs
|23
|Runs
|168
|wickets
|11
|bestinning
|3/27
|bestmatch
|3/27
|Average
|15.27
|econ
|7.30
|Strike Rate
|12.5
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|6
|overs
|44.3
|Runs
|241
|wickets
|9
|bestinning
|3/83
|bestmatch
|3/83
|Average
|26.77
|econ
|5.41
|Strike Rate
|29.6
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0