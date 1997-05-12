Kyle Verreynne
|Nationality
|South Africa
|Role
|Born
|Age
|25 years, 3 months, 12 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|14
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|354
|High Score
|136
|Average
|29.50
|Strike Rate
|52.44
|100s
|1
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|41
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|10
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|371
|High Score
|95
|Average
|41.22
|Strike Rate
|84.51
|100s
|0
|50s
|4
|6s
|10
|4s
|25
|Matches
|39
|Innings
|33
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|726
|High Score
|57
|Average
|25.92
|Strike Rate
|127.36
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|21
|4s
|59
|Matches
|47
|Innings
|38
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|1211
|High Score
|114
|Average
|35.61
|Strike Rate
|88.45
|100s
|1
|50s
|9
|6s
|24
|4s
|85
|Matches
|58
|Innings
|88
|Not Out
|12
|Runs
|3830
|High Score
|216
|Average
|50.39
|Strike Rate
|59.41
|100s
|6
|50s
|23
|6s
|26
|4s
|487
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|39
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|47
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|58
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0