Kyle Verreynne

Kyle Verreynne
NationalitySouth Africa
Role
Born
Age25 years, 3 months, 12 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches9
Innings14
Not Out2
Runs354
High Score136
Average29.50
Strike Rate52.44
100s1
50s0
6s1
4s41
Matches12
Innings10
Not Out1
Runs371
High Score95
Average41.22
Strike Rate84.51
100s0
50s4
6s10
4s25
Matches39
Innings33
Not Out5
Runs726
High Score57
Average25.92
Strike Rate127.36
100s0
50s2
6s21
4s59
Matches47
Innings38
Not Out4
Runs1211
High Score114
Average35.61
Strike Rate88.45
100s1
50s9
6s24
4s85
Matches58
Innings88
Not Out12
Runs3830
High Score216
Average50.39
Strike Rate59.41
100s6
50s23
6s26
4s487
Matches9
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches12
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches39
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches47
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches58
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
