Dan Lawrence
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|25 years, 1 month12 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|21
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|551
|High Score
|91
|Average
|29.00
|Strike Rate
|53.86
|100s
|0
|50s
|4
|6s
|6
|4s
|61
|Matches
|82
|Innings
|75
|Not Out
|9
|Runs
|1784
|High Score
|86
|Average
|27.03
|Strike Rate
|140.58
|100s
|0
|50s
|11
|6s
|63
|4s
|157
|Matches
|28
|Innings
|25
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|670
|High Score
|115
|Average
|26.80
|Strike Rate
|89.09
|100s
|1
|50s
|4
|6s
|12
|4s
|45
|Matches
|103
|Innings
|163
|Not Out
|16
|Runs
|5457
|High Score
|161
|Average
|37.12
|Strike Rate
|52.80
|100s
|12
|50s
|26
|6s
|36
|4s
|679
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|7
|overs
|35
|Runs
|97
|wickets
|3
|bestinning
|1/0
|bestmatch
|1/7
|Average
|32.33
|econ
|2.77
|Strike Rate
|70.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|82
|Innings
|37
|overs
|83.1
|Runs
|658
|wickets
|28
|bestinning
|3/21
|bestmatch
|3/21
|Average
|23.50
|econ
|7.91
|Strike Rate
|17.8
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|28
|Innings
|15
|overs
|95.3
|Runs
|597
|wickets
|11
|bestinning
|3/35
|bestmatch
|3/35
|Average
|54.27
|econ
|6.25
|Strike Rate
|52.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|103
|Innings
|50
|overs
|237.4
|Runs
|846
|wickets
|20
|bestinning
|3/98
|bestmatch
|3/98
|Average
|42.30
|econ
|3.55
|Strike Rate
|71.3
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0