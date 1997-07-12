                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Dan Lawrence

Dan Lawrence
NationalityEngland
RoleBatsman
Born
Age25 years, 1 month12 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
Matches11
Innings21
Not Out2
Runs551
High Score91
Average29.00
Strike Rate53.86
100s0
50s4
6s6
4s61
Matches82
Innings75
Not Out9
Runs1784
High Score86
Average27.03
Strike Rate140.58
100s0
50s11
6s63
4s157
Matches28
Innings25
Not Out0
Runs670
High Score115
Average26.80
Strike Rate89.09
100s1
50s4
6s12
4s45
Matches103
Innings163
Not Out16
Runs5457
High Score161
Average37.12
Strike Rate52.80
100s12
50s26
6s36
4s679
Matches11
Innings7
overs35
Runs97
wickets3
bestinning1/0
bestmatch1/7
Average32.33
econ2.77
Strike Rate70.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches82
Innings37
overs83.1
Runs658
wickets28
bestinning3/21
bestmatch3/21
Average23.50
econ7.91
Strike Rate17.8
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches28
Innings15
overs95.3
Runs597
wickets11
bestinning3/35
bestmatch3/35
Average54.27
econ6.25
Strike Rate52.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches103
Innings50
overs237.4
Runs846
wickets20
bestinning3/98
bestmatch3/98
Average42.30
econ3.55
Strike Rate71.3
4W0
5W0
10W0
