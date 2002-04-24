                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Mubasir Khan

Mubasir Khan
NationalityPakistan
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age20 years, 4 months,
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches1
Innings1
Not Out1
Runs24
High Score0
Average12.00
Strike Rate9.00
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s1
Matches11
Innings11
Not Out0
Runs329
High Score0
Average41.12
Strike Rate47.20
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches1
Innings1
overs3
Runs14
wickets2
bestinning2/24
bestmatch2/24
Average
econ8.00
Strike Rate175.00
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches11
Innings10
overs
Runs124
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average13.77
econ
Strike Rate83.78
4W0
5W0
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.