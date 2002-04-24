Mubasir Khan
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|20 years, 4 months,
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|24
|High Score
|0
|Average
|12.00
|Strike Rate
|9.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|1
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|11
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|329
|High Score
|0
|Average
|41.12
|Strike Rate
|47.20
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|overs
|3
|Runs
|14
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|2/24
|bestmatch
|2/24
|Average
|econ
|8.00
|Strike Rate
|175.00
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|10
|overs
|Runs
|124
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|13.77
|econ
|Strike Rate
|83.78
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0