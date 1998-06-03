Sam Curran
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|24 years, 2 months, 21 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|24
|Innings
|38
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|815
|High Score
|78
|Average
|24.69
|Strike Rate
|64.12
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|21
|4s
|96
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|9
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|194
|High Score
|95
|Average
|27.71
|Strike Rate
|97.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|7
|4s
|16
|Matches
|21
|Innings
|15
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|109
|High Score
|24
|Average
|12.11
|Strike Rate
|141.55
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|7
|4s
|6
|Matches
|129
|Innings
|101
|Not Out
|24
|Runs
|1652
|High Score
|72
|Average
|21.45
|Strike Rate
|136.86
|100s
|0
|50s
|9
|6s
|81
|4s
|127
|Matches
|65
|Innings
|41
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|774
|High Score
|95
|Average
|22.76
|Strike Rate
|87.95
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|13
|4s
|72
|Matches
|79
|Innings
|120
|Not Out
|14
|Runs
|3186
|High Score
|126
|Average
|30.05
|Strike Rate
|62.61
|100s
|1
|50s
|22
|6s
|54
|4s
|425
|Matches
|24
|Innings
|42
|overs
|515.1
|Runs
|1669
|wickets
|47
|bestinning
|4/58
|bestmatch
|5/92
|Average
|35.51
|econ
|3.23
|Strike Rate
|65.7
|4W
|2
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|16
|overs
|104.4
|Runs
|600
|wickets
|16
|bestinning
|5/48
|bestmatch
|5/48
|Average
|37.50
|econ
|5.73
|Strike Rate
|39.2
|4W
|0
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|21
|Innings
|21
|overs
|62
|Runs
|512
|wickets
|16
|bestinning
|3/28
|bestmatch
|3/28
|Average
|32.00
|econ
|8.25
|Strike Rate
|23.2
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|129
|Innings
|122
|overs
|391.2
|Runs
|3378
|wickets
|121
|bestinning
|5/30
|bestmatch
|5/30
|Average
|27.91
|econ
|8.63
|Strike Rate
|19.4
|4W
|4
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|65
|Innings
|62
|overs
|474.4
|Runs
|2639
|wickets
|82
|bestinning
|5/48
|bestmatch
|5/48
|Average
|32.18
|econ
|5.55
|Strike Rate
|34.7
|4W
|1
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|79
|Innings
|132
|overs
|1829.2
|Runs
|6121
|wickets
|203
|bestinning
|7/58
|bestmatch
|10/101
|Average
|30.15
|econ
|3.34
|Strike Rate
|54.0
|4W
|7
|5W
|7
|10W
|1