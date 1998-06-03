                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Sam Curran

Sam Curran
NationalityEngland
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age24 years, 2 months, 21 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Medium Fast
Matches24
Innings38
Not Out5
Runs815
High Score78
Average24.69
Strike Rate64.12
100s0
50s3
6s21
4s96
Matches16
Innings9
Not Out2
Runs194
High Score95
Average27.71
Strike Rate97.00
100s0
50s1
6s7
4s16
Matches21
Innings15
Not Out6
Runs109
High Score24
Average12.11
Strike Rate141.55
100s0
50s0
6s7
4s6
Matches129
Innings101
Not Out24
Runs1652
High Score72
Average21.45
Strike Rate136.86
100s0
50s9
6s81
4s127
Matches65
Innings41
Not Out7
Runs774
High Score95
Average22.76
Strike Rate87.95
100s0
50s2
6s13
4s72
Matches79
Innings120
Not Out14
Runs3186
High Score126
Average30.05
Strike Rate62.61
100s1
50s22
6s54
4s425
Matches24
Innings42
overs515.1
Runs1669
wickets47
bestinning4/58
bestmatch5/92
Average35.51
econ3.23
Strike Rate65.7
4W2
5W0
10W0
Matches16
Innings16
overs104.4
Runs600
wickets16
bestinning5/48
bestmatch5/48
Average37.50
econ5.73
Strike Rate39.2
4W0
5W1
10W0
Matches21
Innings21
overs62
Runs512
wickets16
bestinning3/28
bestmatch3/28
Average32.00
econ8.25
Strike Rate23.2
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches129
Innings122
overs391.2
Runs3378
wickets121
bestinning5/30
bestmatch5/30
Average27.91
econ8.63
Strike Rate19.4
4W4
5W1
10W0
Matches65
Innings62
overs474.4
Runs2639
wickets82
bestinning5/48
bestmatch5/48
Average32.18
econ5.55
Strike Rate34.7
4W1
5W1
10W0
Matches79
Innings132
overs1829.2
Runs6121
wickets203
bestinning7/58
bestmatch10/101
Average30.15
econ3.34
Strike Rate54.0
4W7
5W7
10W1
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.