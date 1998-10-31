                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Karan Sharma

Karan Sharma
NationalityIndia
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age23 years, 9 months, 24 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches10
Innings10
Not Out1
Runs301
High Score68
Average33.44
Strike Rate136.19
100s0
50s4
6s11
4s29
Matches15
Innings15
Not Out2
Runs369
High Score83
Average28.38
Strike Rate68.46
100s0
50s1
6s5
4s36
Matches10
Innings2
overs8
Runs44
wickets2
bestinning2/23
bestmatch2/23
Average22.00
econ5.50
Strike Rate24.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches15
Innings3
overs21
Runs99
wickets3
bestinning2/41
bestmatch2/41
Average33.00
econ4.71
Strike Rate42.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.