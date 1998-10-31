Karan Sharma
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|23 years, 9 months, 24 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|10
|Innings
|10
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|301
|High Score
|68
|Average
|33.44
|Strike Rate
|136.19
|100s
|0
|50s
|4
|6s
|11
|4s
|29
|Matches
|15
|Innings
|15
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|369
|High Score
|83
|Average
|28.38
|Strike Rate
|68.46
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|5
|4s
|36
|Matches
|10
|Innings
|2
|overs
|8
|Runs
|44
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|2/23
|bestmatch
|2/23
|Average
|22.00
|econ
|5.50
|Strike Rate
|24.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|15
|Innings
|3
|overs
|21
|Runs
|99
|wickets
|3
|bestinning
|2/41
|bestmatch
|2/41
|Average
|33.00
|econ
|4.71
|Strike Rate
|42.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0