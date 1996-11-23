                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Aman Hakim Khan

NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age25 years, 9 months, 1 day
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches5
Innings5
Not Out2
Runs40
High Score18
Average13.33
Strike Rate148.14
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s3
Matches3
Innings1
Not Out0
Runs25
High Score25
Average25.00
Strike Rate138.88
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s2
Matches5
Innings1
overs1
Runs7
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ7.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches3
Innings1
overs2
Runs22
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ11.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
