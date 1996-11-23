Aman Hakim Khan
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|25 years, 9 months, 1 day
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|5
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|40
|High Score
|18
|Average
|13.33
|Strike Rate
|148.14
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|3
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|25
|High Score
|25
|Average
|25.00
|Strike Rate
|138.88
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|2
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|1
|overs
|1
|Runs
|7
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|7.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|1
|overs
|2
|Runs
|22
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|11.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0