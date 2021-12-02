                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









Ben Foakes

Ben Foakes
NationalityEngland
Role
Born
Age29 years, 6 months, 9 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Matches15
Innings29
Not Out6
Runs619
High Score107
Average26.91
Strike Rate46.92
100s1
50s2
6s5
4s60
Matches1
Innings1
Not Out1
Runs61
High Score61
Average
Strike Rate80.26
100s0
50s1
6s1
4s3
Matches1
Innings0
Not Out0
Runs0
High Score0
Average
Strike Rate
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches77
Innings52
Not Out12
Runs856
High Score75
Average21.40
Strike Rate124.05
100s0
50s4
6s14
4s72
Matches73
Innings63
Not Out11
Runs1941
High Score92
Average37.32
Strike Rate86.49
100s0
50s18
6s18
4s163
Matches138
Innings218
Not Out39
Runs6990
High Score141
Average39.05
Strike Rate50.68
100s12
50s38
6s29
4s874
Matches15
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches1
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches1
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches77
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches73
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches138
Innings1
overs1
Runs6
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ6.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
app-banner

