Ben Foakes
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|Born
|Age
|29 years, 6 months, 9 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|15
|Innings
|29
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|619
|High Score
|107
|Average
|26.91
|Strike Rate
|46.92
|100s
|1
|50s
|2
|6s
|5
|4s
|60
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|61
|High Score
|61
|Average
|Strike Rate
|80.26
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|1
|4s
|3
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|0
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|0
|High Score
|0
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|77
|Innings
|52
|Not Out
|12
|Runs
|856
|High Score
|75
|Average
|21.40
|Strike Rate
|124.05
|100s
|0
|50s
|4
|6s
|14
|4s
|72
|Matches
|73
|Innings
|63
|Not Out
|11
|Runs
|1941
|High Score
|92
|Average
|37.32
|Strike Rate
|86.49
|100s
|0
|50s
|18
|6s
|18
|4s
|163
|Matches
|138
|Innings
|218
|Not Out
|39
|Runs
|6990
|High Score
|141
|Average
|39.05
|Strike Rate
|50.68
|100s
|12
|50s
|38
|6s
|29
|4s
|874
|Matches
|15
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|77
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|73
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|138
|Innings
|1
|overs
|1
|Runs
|6
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|6.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0