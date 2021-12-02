Rory Burns
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|31 years, 29 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|32
|Innings
|59
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|1789
|High Score
|133
|Average
|30.32
|Strike Rate
|43.80
|100s
|3
|50s
|11
|6s
|2
|4s
|219
|Matches
|68
|Innings
|58
|Not Out
|10
|Runs
|826
|High Score
|56
|Average
|17.20
|Strike Rate
|118.67
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|16
|4s
|82
|Matches
|57
|Innings
|55
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|1722
|High Score
|95
|Average
|35.14
|Strike Rate
|84.78
|100s
|0
|50s
|12
|6s
|16
|4s
|128
|Matches
|170
|Innings
|294
|Not Out
|16
|Runs
|11513
|High Score
|219
|Average
|41.41
|Strike Rate
|48.67
|100s
|24
|50s
|64
|6s
|17
|4s
|1530
|Matches
|32
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|68
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|57
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|170
|Innings
|16
|overs
|47
|Runs
|170
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|1/18
|bestmatch
|1/18
|Average
|85.00
|econ
|3.61
|Strike Rate
|141.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0