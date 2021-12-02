                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Rory Burns

Rory Burns
NationalityEngland
RoleBatsman
Born
Age31 years, 29 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches32
Innings59
Not Out0
Runs1789
High Score133
Average30.32
Strike Rate43.80
100s3
50s11
6s2
4s219
Matches68
Innings58
Not Out10
Runs826
High Score56
Average17.20
Strike Rate118.67
100s0
50s2
6s16
4s82
Matches57
Innings55
Not Out6
Runs1722
High Score95
Average35.14
Strike Rate84.78
100s0
50s12
6s16
4s128
Matches170
Innings294
Not Out16
Runs11513
High Score219
Average41.41
Strike Rate48.67
100s24
50s64
6s17
4s1530
Matches32
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches68
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches57
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches170
Innings16
overs47
Runs170
wickets2
bestinning1/18
bestmatch1/18
Average85.00
econ3.61
Strike Rate141.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.