                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Adam Lyth

Adam Lyth
NationalityEngland
RoleBatsman
Born
Age34 years, 10 months, 29 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches7
Innings13
Not Out0
Runs265
High Score107
Average20.38
Strike Rate50.09
100s1
50s0
6s1
4s40
Matches164
Innings155
Not Out4
Runs4022
High Score161
Average26.63
Strike Rate150.13
100s1
50s28
6s156
4s433
Matches122
Innings115
Not Out8
Runs3765
High Score144
Average35.18
Strike Rate93.84
100s5
50s18
6s68
4s402
Matches205
Innings342
Not Out16
Runs12321
High Score251
Average37.79
Strike Rate
100s29
50s64
6s0
4s0
Matches7
Innings1
overs1
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches164
Innings41
overs87.2
Runs677
wickets25
bestinning5/31
bestmatch5/31
Average27.08
econ7.75
Strike Rate20.9
4W0
5W1
10W0
Matches122
Innings24
overs60
Runs373
wickets6
bestinning2/27
bestmatch2/27
Average62.16
econ6.21
Strike Rate60.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches205
Innings107
overs496.1
Runs1723
wickets36
bestinning2/9
bestmatch2/9
Average47.86
econ3.47
Strike Rate82.6
4W0
5W0
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.