Adam Lyth
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|34 years, 10 months, 29 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|13
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|265
|High Score
|107
|Average
|20.38
|Strike Rate
|50.09
|100s
|1
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|40
|Matches
|164
|Innings
|155
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|4022
|High Score
|161
|Average
|26.63
|Strike Rate
|150.13
|100s
|1
|50s
|28
|6s
|156
|4s
|433
|Matches
|122
|Innings
|115
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|3765
|High Score
|144
|Average
|35.18
|Strike Rate
|93.84
|100s
|5
|50s
|18
|6s
|68
|4s
|402
|Matches
|205
|Innings
|342
|Not Out
|16
|Runs
|12321
|High Score
|251
|Average
|37.79
|Strike Rate
|100s
|29
|50s
|64
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|1
|overs
|1
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|164
|Innings
|41
|overs
|87.2
|Runs
|677
|wickets
|25
|bestinning
|5/31
|bestmatch
|5/31
|Average
|27.08
|econ
|7.75
|Strike Rate
|20.9
|4W
|0
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|122
|Innings
|24
|overs
|60
|Runs
|373
|wickets
|6
|bestinning
|2/27
|bestmatch
|2/27
|Average
|62.16
|econ
|6.21
|Strike Rate
|60.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|205
|Innings
|107
|overs
|496.1
|Runs
|1723
|wickets
|36
|bestinning
|2/9
|bestmatch
|2/9
|Average
|47.86
|econ
|3.47
|Strike Rate
|82.6
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0