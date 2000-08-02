Sandeep Lamichhane Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Nepal
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|23 years, 6 months, 22 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|51
|47
|138
|75
|1
|Innings
|35
|17
|39
|47
|2
|Not Out
|8
|8
|22
|13
|1
|Runs
|376
|57
|120
|416
|64
|High Score
|35
|16
|16
|35
|39
|Average
|13.92
|6.33
|7.05
|12.23
|64.00
|Strike Rate
|82.81
|90.47
|86.95
|71.84
|160.00
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|6
|1
|2
|6
|6
|4S
|33
|2
|4
|35
|3
