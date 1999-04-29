                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Chris Benjamin

Chris Benjamin
NationalityEngland
Role
Born
Age23 years, 3 months, 25 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches11
Innings9
Not Out5
Runs183
High Score60
Average45.75
Strike Rate146.40
100s0
50s1
6s6
4s20
Matches1
Innings1
Not Out0
Runs50
High Score50
Average50.00
Strike Rate87.71
100s0
50s1
6s3
4s3
Matches6
Innings11
Not Out1
Runs313
High Score127
Average31.30
Strike Rate47.28
100s1
50s0
6s1
4s36
Matches11
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches1
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches6
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
