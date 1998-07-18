                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan
NationalityIndia
Role
Born
Age24 years, 1 month6 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Matches6
Innings5
Not Out0
Runs144
High Score59
Average28.80
Strike Rate92.30
100s0
50s2
6s3
4s16
Matches19
Innings19
Not Out1
Runs543
High Score89
Average30.16
Strike Rate131.15
100s0
50s4
6s21
4s59
Matches139
Innings133
Not Out9
Runs3590
High Score113
Average28.95
Strike Rate131.06
100s2
50s21
6s155
4s350
Matches83
Innings79
Not Out5
Runs2693
High Score173
Average36.39
Strike Rate91.78
100s4
50s14
6s87
4s263
Matches46
Innings78
Not Out5
Runs2805
High Score273
Average38.42
Strike Rate68.75
100s5
50s16
6s66
4s346
Matches6
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches19
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches139
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches83
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches46
Innings1
overs4
Runs14
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ3.50
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
