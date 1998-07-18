Ishan Kishan
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Born
|Age
|24 years, 1 month6 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|5
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|144
|High Score
|59
|Average
|28.80
|Strike Rate
|92.30
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|3
|4s
|16
|Matches
|19
|Innings
|19
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|543
|High Score
|89
|Average
|30.16
|Strike Rate
|131.15
|100s
|0
|50s
|4
|6s
|21
|4s
|59
|Matches
|139
|Innings
|133
|Not Out
|9
|Runs
|3590
|High Score
|113
|Average
|28.95
|Strike Rate
|131.06
|100s
|2
|50s
|21
|6s
|155
|4s
|350
|Matches
|83
|Innings
|79
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|2693
|High Score
|173
|Average
|36.39
|Strike Rate
|91.78
|100s
|4
|50s
|14
|6s
|87
|4s
|263
|Matches
|46
|Innings
|78
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|2805
|High Score
|273
|Average
|38.42
|Strike Rate
|68.75
|100s
|5
|50s
|16
|6s
|66
|4s
|346
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|19
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|139
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|83
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|46
|Innings
|1
|overs
|4
|Runs
|14
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|3.50
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0