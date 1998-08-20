                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Stephen Doheny

Stephen Doheny
NationalityIreland
Role
Born
Age24 years, 4 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Matches37
Innings36
Not Out4
Runs1082
High Score74
Average33.81
Strike Rate129.42
100s0
50s9
6s38
4s96
Matches34
Innings31
Not Out1
Runs742
High Score97
Average24.73
Strike Rate69.86
100s0
50s3
6s6
4s78
Matches8
Innings11
Not Out0
Runs210
High Score58
Average19.09
Strike Rate46.25
100s0
50s2
6s3
4s24
Matches37
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches34
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches8
Innings3
overs8
Runs37
wickets1
bestinning1/4
bestmatch1/4
Average37.00
econ4.62
Strike Rate48.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
