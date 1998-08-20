Stephen Doheny
|Nationality
|Ireland
|Role
|Born
|Age
|24 years, 4 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|37
|Innings
|36
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|1082
|High Score
|74
|Average
|33.81
|Strike Rate
|129.42
|100s
|0
|50s
|9
|6s
|38
|4s
|96
|Matches
|34
|Innings
|31
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|742
|High Score
|97
|Average
|24.73
|Strike Rate
|69.86
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|6
|4s
|78
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|11
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|210
|High Score
|58
|Average
|19.09
|Strike Rate
|46.25
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|3
|4s
|24
|Matches
|37
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|34
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|3
|overs
|8
|Runs
|37
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/4
|bestmatch
|1/4
|Average
|37.00
|econ
|4.62
|Strike Rate
|48.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0