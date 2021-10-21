                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Steven Finn

Steven Finn
NationalityEngland
RoleBowlers
Born
Age33 years, 4 months, 20 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
Matches36
Innings47
Not Out22
Runs279
High Score56
Average11.16
Strike Rate30.96
100s0
50s1
6s0
4s36
Matches69
Innings30
Not Out13
Runs136
High Score35
Average8.00
Strike Rate60.98
100s0
50s0
6s3
4s11
Matches21
Innings3
Not Out3
Runs14
High Score8
Average
Strike Rate73.68
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s1
Matches144
Innings29
Not Out20
Runs79
High Score11
Average8.77
Strike Rate84.04
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s7
Matches144
Innings59
Not Out25
Runs411
High Score42
Average12.08
Strike Rate67.48
100s0
50s0
6s10
4s36
Matches164
Innings202
Not Out65
Runs1317
High Score56
Average9.61
Strike Rate38.65
100s0
50s2
6s8
4s175
Matches36
Innings66
overs1068.4
Runs3800
wickets125
bestinning6/79
bestmatch9/187
Average30.40
econ3.55
Strike Rate51.2
4W6
5W5
10W0
Matches69
Innings67
overs591.4
Runs2996
wickets102
bestinning5/33
bestmatch5/33
Average29.37
econ5.06
Strike Rate34.8
4W4
5W2
10W0
Matches21
Innings21
overs80
Runs583
wickets27
bestinning3/16
bestmatch3/16
Average21.59
econ7.28
Strike Rate17.7
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches144
Innings140
overs481.5
Runs3948
wickets176
bestinning5/16
bestmatch5/16
Average22.43
econ8.19
Strike Rate16.4
4W3
5W1
10W0
Matches144
Innings140
overs1136.5
Runs5847
wickets201
bestinning5/33
bestmatch5/33
Average29.08
econ5.14
Strike Rate33.9
4W7
5W3
10W0
Matches164
Innings0
overs4822
Runs16711
wickets570
bestinning9/37
bestmatch
Average29.31
econ3.46
Strike Rate50.7
4W31
5W15
10W1
