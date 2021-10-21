Steven Finn
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|33 years, 4 months, 20 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Matches
|36
|Innings
|47
|Not Out
|22
|Runs
|279
|High Score
|56
|Average
|11.16
|Strike Rate
|30.96
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|0
|4s
|36
|Matches
|69
|Innings
|30
|Not Out
|13
|Runs
|136
|High Score
|35
|Average
|8.00
|Strike Rate
|60.98
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|3
|4s
|11
|Matches
|21
|Innings
|3
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|14
|High Score
|8
|Average
|Strike Rate
|73.68
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|1
|Matches
|144
|Innings
|29
|Not Out
|20
|Runs
|79
|High Score
|11
|Average
|8.77
|Strike Rate
|84.04
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|7
|Matches
|144
|Innings
|59
|Not Out
|25
|Runs
|411
|High Score
|42
|Average
|12.08
|Strike Rate
|67.48
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|10
|4s
|36
|Matches
|164
|Innings
|202
|Not Out
|65
|Runs
|1317
|High Score
|56
|Average
|9.61
|Strike Rate
|38.65
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|8
|4s
|175
|Matches
|36
|Innings
|66
|overs
|1068.4
|Runs
|3800
|wickets
|125
|bestinning
|6/79
|bestmatch
|9/187
|Average
|30.40
|econ
|3.55
|Strike Rate
|51.2
|4W
|6
|5W
|5
|10W
|0
|Matches
|69
|Innings
|67
|overs
|591.4
|Runs
|2996
|wickets
|102
|bestinning
|5/33
|bestmatch
|5/33
|Average
|29.37
|econ
|5.06
|Strike Rate
|34.8
|4W
|4
|5W
|2
|10W
|0
|Matches
|21
|Innings
|21
|overs
|80
|Runs
|583
|wickets
|27
|bestinning
|3/16
|bestmatch
|3/16
|Average
|21.59
|econ
|7.28
|Strike Rate
|17.7
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|144
|Innings
|140
|overs
|481.5
|Runs
|3948
|wickets
|176
|bestinning
|5/16
|bestmatch
|5/16
|Average
|22.43
|econ
|8.19
|Strike Rate
|16.4
|4W
|3
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|144
|Innings
|140
|overs
|1136.5
|Runs
|5847
|wickets
|201
|bestinning
|5/33
|bestmatch
|5/33
|Average
|29.08
|econ
|5.14
|Strike Rate
|33.9
|4W
|7
|5W
|3
|10W
|0
|Matches
|164
|Innings
|0
|overs
|4822
|Runs
|16711
|wickets
|570
|bestinning
|9/37
|bestmatch
|Average
|29.31
|econ
|3.46
|Strike Rate
|50.7
|4W
|31
|5W
|15
|10W
|1