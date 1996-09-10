Lorcan Tucker
|Nationality
|Ireland
|Role
|Born
|Age
|25 years, 11 months, 14 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|29
|Innings
|24
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|460
|High Score
|83
|Average
|20.00
|Strike Rate
|71.31
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|8
|4s
|30
|Matches
|42
|Innings
|38
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|671
|High Score
|84
|Average
|19.17
|Strike Rate
|122.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|4
|6s
|17
|4s
|61
|Matches
|87
|Innings
|78
|Not Out
|13
|Runs
|1286
|High Score
|84
|Average
|19.78
|Strike Rate
|131.49
|100s
|0
|50s
|7
|6s
|44
|4s
|113
|Matches
|75
|Innings
|63
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|1520
|High Score
|109
|Average
|26.20
|Strike Rate
|82.20
|100s
|1
|50s
|9
|6s
|26
|4s
|145
|Matches
|14
|Innings
|19
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|373
|High Score
|80
|Average
|23.31
|Strike Rate
|41.49
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|5
|4s
|37
|Matches
|29
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|42
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|87
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|75
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|14
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0