Lorcan Tucker

Lorcan Tucker
NationalityIreland
Role
Born
Age25 years, 11 months, 14 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Matches29
Innings24
Not Out1
Runs460
High Score83
Average20.00
Strike Rate71.31
100s0
50s2
6s8
4s30
Matches42
Innings38
Not Out3
Runs671
High Score84
Average19.17
Strike Rate122.00
100s0
50s4
6s17
4s61
Matches87
Innings78
Not Out13
Runs1286
High Score84
Average19.78
Strike Rate131.49
100s0
50s7
6s44
4s113
Matches75
Innings63
Not Out5
Runs1520
High Score109
Average26.20
Strike Rate82.20
100s1
50s9
6s26
4s145
Matches14
Innings19
Not Out3
Runs373
High Score80
Average23.31
Strike Rate41.49
100s0
50s2
6s5
4s37
Matches29
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches42
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches87
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches75
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches14
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
