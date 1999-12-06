                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Harry Tector

Harry Tector
NationalityIreland
RoleBatsman
Born
Age22 years, 8 months, 18 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches23
Innings23
Not Out4
Runs895
High Score113
Average47.10
Strike Rate77.35
100s2
50s7
6s19
4s70
Matches44
Innings41
Not Out9
Runs768
High Score64
Average24.00
Strike Rate129.51
100s0
50s3
6s20
4s59
Matches82
Innings77
Not Out16
Runs1505
High Score91
Average24.67
Strike Rate132.13
100s0
50s6
6s46
4s122
Matches68
Innings65
Not Out11
Runs2227
High Score113
Average41.24
Strike Rate77.13
100s3
50s17
6s38
4s190
Matches10
Innings16
Not Out1
Runs394
High Score146
Average26.26
Strike Rate43.15
100s1
50s2
6s3
4s44
Matches23
Innings1
overs8
Runs52
wickets1
bestinning1/52
bestmatch1/52
Average52.00
econ6.50
Strike Rate48.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches44
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches82
Innings18
overs43
Runs323
wickets12
bestinning4/21
bestmatch4/21
Average26.91
econ7.51
Strike Rate21.5
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches68
Innings30
overs165.4
Runs912
wickets20
bestinning5/36
bestmatch5/36
Average45.60
econ5.50
Strike Rate49.7
4W0
5W1
10W0
Matches10
Innings10
overs152.1
Runs488
wickets15
bestinning4/70
bestmatch4/70
Average32.53
econ3.20
Strike Rate60.8
4W1
5W0
10W0
