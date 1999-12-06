Harry Tector
|Nationality
|Ireland
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|22 years, 8 months, 18 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|23
|Innings
|23
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|895
|High Score
|113
|Average
|47.10
|Strike Rate
|77.35
|100s
|2
|50s
|7
|6s
|19
|4s
|70
|Matches
|44
|Innings
|41
|Not Out
|9
|Runs
|768
|High Score
|64
|Average
|24.00
|Strike Rate
|129.51
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|20
|4s
|59
|Matches
|82
|Innings
|77
|Not Out
|16
|Runs
|1505
|High Score
|91
|Average
|24.67
|Strike Rate
|132.13
|100s
|0
|50s
|6
|6s
|46
|4s
|122
|Matches
|68
|Innings
|65
|Not Out
|11
|Runs
|2227
|High Score
|113
|Average
|41.24
|Strike Rate
|77.13
|100s
|3
|50s
|17
|6s
|38
|4s
|190
|Matches
|10
|Innings
|16
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|394
|High Score
|146
|Average
|26.26
|Strike Rate
|43.15
|100s
|1
|50s
|2
|6s
|3
|4s
|44
|Matches
|23
|Innings
|1
|overs
|8
|Runs
|52
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/52
|bestmatch
|1/52
|Average
|52.00
|econ
|6.50
|Strike Rate
|48.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|44
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|82
|Innings
|18
|overs
|43
|Runs
|323
|wickets
|12
|bestinning
|4/21
|bestmatch
|4/21
|Average
|26.91
|econ
|7.51
|Strike Rate
|21.5
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|68
|Innings
|30
|overs
|165.4
|Runs
|912
|wickets
|20
|bestinning
|5/36
|bestmatch
|5/36
|Average
|45.60
|econ
|5.50
|Strike Rate
|49.7
|4W
|0
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|10
|Innings
|10
|overs
|152.1
|Runs
|488
|wickets
|15
|bestinning
|4/70
|bestmatch
|4/70
|Average
|32.53
|econ
|3.20
|Strike Rate
|60.8
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0