Nayan Mongia
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Born
|Age
|52 years, 8 months, 5 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|44
|Innings
|68
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|1442
|High Score
|152
|Average
|24.03
|Strike Rate
|38.53
|100s
|1
|50s
|6
|6s
|5
|4s
|159
|Matches
|140
|Innings
|96
|Not Out
|33
|Runs
|1272
|High Score
|69
|Average
|20.19
|Strike Rate
|68.94
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|8
|4s
|95
|Matches
|213
|Innings
|150
|Not Out
|45
|Runs
|2755
|High Score
|106
|Average
|26.23
|Strike Rate
|100s
|1
|50s
|9
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|44
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|140
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|213
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0