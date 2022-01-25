                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Nayan Mongia

Nayan Mongia
NationalityIndia
Role
Born
Age52 years, 8 months, 5 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Matches44
Innings68
Not Out8
Runs1442
High Score152
Average24.03
Strike Rate38.53
100s1
50s6
6s5
4s159
Matches140
Innings96
Not Out33
Runs1272
High Score69
Average20.19
Strike Rate68.94
100s0
50s2
6s8
4s95
Matches213
Innings150
Not Out45
Runs2755
High Score106
Average26.23
Strike Rate
100s1
50s9
6s0
4s0
Matches44
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches140
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches213
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
