Nikhil Chopra
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|48 years, 7 months, 29 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|7
|High Score
|4
|Average
|3.50
|Strike Rate
|10.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|39
|Innings
|26
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|310
|High Score
|61
|Average
|15.50
|Strike Rate
|62.24
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|5
|4s
|15
|Matches
|88
|Innings
|60
|Not Out
|16
|Runs
|760
|High Score
|61
|Average
|17.27
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|overs
|24
|Runs
|78
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|3.25
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|39
|Innings
|37
|overs
|305.5
|Runs
|1286
|wickets
|46
|bestinning
|5/21
|bestmatch
|5/21
|Average
|27.95
|econ
|4.20
|Strike Rate
|39.8
|4W
|1
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|88
|Innings
|0
|overs
|737.2
|Runs
|3102
|wickets
|101
|bestinning
|5/10
|bestmatch
|5/10
|Average
|30.71
|econ
|4.20
|Strike Rate
|43.8
|4W
|2
|5W
|2
|10W
|0