Nikhil Chopra

Nikhil Chopra
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age48 years, 7 months, 29 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches1
Innings2
Not Out0
Runs7
High Score4
Average3.50
Strike Rate10.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches39
Innings26
Not Out6
Runs310
High Score61
Average15.50
Strike Rate62.24
100s0
50s1
6s5
4s15
Matches88
Innings60
Not Out16
Runs760
High Score61
Average17.27
Strike Rate
100s0
50s2
6s0
4s0
Matches1
Innings1
overs24
Runs78
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ3.25
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches39
Innings37
overs305.5
Runs1286
wickets46
bestinning5/21
bestmatch5/21
Average27.95
econ4.20
Strike Rate39.8
4W1
5W1
10W0
Matches88
Innings0
overs737.2
Runs3102
wickets101
bestinning5/10
bestmatch5/10
Average30.71
econ4.20
Strike Rate43.8
4W2
5W2
10W0
