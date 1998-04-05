                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Avishka Fernando

Avishka Fernando
NationalitySri Lanka
RoleBatsman
Born
Age24 years, 4 months, 19 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
Matches26
Innings26
Not Out0
Runs964
High Score127
Average37.07
Strike Rate92.33
100s3
50s5
6s16
4s95
Matches32
Innings30
Not Out2
Runs336
High Score37
Average12.00
Strike Rate94.64
100s0
50s0
6s7
4s26
Matches83
Innings80
Not Out6
Runs1874
High Score100
Average25.32
Strike Rate132.25
100s1
50s13
6s96
4s155
Matches61
Innings59
Not Out3
Runs2453
High Score139
Average43.80
Strike Rate95.22
100s8
50s11
6s50
4s259
Matches22
Innings39
Not Out2
Runs1179
High Score223
Average31.86
Strike Rate71.89
100s2
50s5
6s17
4s158
Matches26
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches32
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches83
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches61
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches22
Innings1
overs1
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ0.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
