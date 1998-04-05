Avishka Fernando
|Nationality
|Sri Lanka
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|24 years, 4 months, 19 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|26
|Innings
|26
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|964
|High Score
|127
|Average
|37.07
|Strike Rate
|92.33
|100s
|3
|50s
|5
|6s
|16
|4s
|95
|Matches
|32
|Innings
|30
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|336
|High Score
|37
|Average
|12.00
|Strike Rate
|94.64
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|7
|4s
|26
|Matches
|83
|Innings
|80
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|1874
|High Score
|100
|Average
|25.32
|Strike Rate
|132.25
|100s
|1
|50s
|13
|6s
|96
|4s
|155
|Matches
|61
|Innings
|59
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|2453
|High Score
|139
|Average
|43.80
|Strike Rate
|95.22
|100s
|8
|50s
|11
|6s
|50
|4s
|259
|Matches
|22
|Innings
|39
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|1179
|High Score
|223
|Average
|31.86
|Strike Rate
|71.89
|100s
|2
|50s
|5
|6s
|17
|4s
|158
|Matches
|26
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|32
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|83
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|61
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|22
|Innings
|1
|overs
|1
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|0.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0