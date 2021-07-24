                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age35 years, 3 months, 24 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches45
Innings77
Not Out9
Runs3137
High Score212
Average46.13
Strike Rate55.76
100s8
50s14
6s64
4s335
Matches233
Innings226
Not Out33
Runs9376
High Score264
Average48.58
Strike Rate89.18
100s29
50s45
6s250
4s856
Matches132
Innings124
Not Out16
Runs3487
High Score118
Average32.28
Strike Rate140.26
100s4
50s27
6s163
4s313
Matches391
Innings378
Not Out48
Runs10337
High Score118
Average31.32
Strike Rate133.67
100s6
50s70
6s443
4s919
Matches304
Innings293
Not Out41
Runs11618
High Score264
Average46.10
Strike Rate
100s32
50s58
6s0
4s0
Matches106
Innings168
Not Out18
Runs8123
High Score309
Average54.15
Strike Rate
100s25
50s34
6s0
4s0
Matches45
Innings16
overs63.5
Runs224
wickets2
bestinning1/26
bestmatch1/35
Average112.00
econ3.50
Strike Rate191.5
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches233
Innings38
overs98.5
Runs515
wickets8
bestinning2/27
bestmatch2/27
Average64.37
econ5.21
Strike Rate74.1
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches132
Innings9
overs11.2
Runs113
wickets1
bestinning1/22
bestmatch1/22
Average113.00
econ9.97
Strike Rate68.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches391
Innings59
overs105.5
Runs830
wickets29
bestinning4/6
bestmatch4/6
Average28.62
econ7.84
Strike Rate21.8
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches304
Innings70
overs227.5
Runs1162
wickets30
bestinning4/28
bestmatch4/28
Average38.73
econ5.10
Strike Rate45.5
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches106
Innings70
overs358.5
Runs1154
wickets24
bestinning4/41
bestmatch5/85
Average48.08
econ3.21
Strike Rate89.7
4W1
5W0
10W0
