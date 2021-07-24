Rohit Sharma
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|35 years, 3 months, 24 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|45
|Innings
|77
|Not Out
|9
|Runs
|3137
|High Score
|212
|Average
|46.13
|Strike Rate
|55.76
|100s
|8
|50s
|14
|6s
|64
|4s
|335
|Matches
|233
|Innings
|226
|Not Out
|33
|Runs
|9376
|High Score
|264
|Average
|48.58
|Strike Rate
|89.18
|100s
|29
|50s
|45
|6s
|250
|4s
|856
|Matches
|132
|Innings
|124
|Not Out
|16
|Runs
|3487
|High Score
|118
|Average
|32.28
|Strike Rate
|140.26
|100s
|4
|50s
|27
|6s
|163
|4s
|313
|Matches
|391
|Innings
|378
|Not Out
|48
|Runs
|10337
|High Score
|118
|Average
|31.32
|Strike Rate
|133.67
|100s
|6
|50s
|70
|6s
|443
|4s
|919
|Matches
|304
|Innings
|293
|Not Out
|41
|Runs
|11618
|High Score
|264
|Average
|46.10
|Strike Rate
|100s
|32
|50s
|58
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|106
|Innings
|168
|Not Out
|18
|Runs
|8123
|High Score
|309
|Average
|54.15
|Strike Rate
|100s
|25
|50s
|34
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|45
|Innings
|16
|overs
|63.5
|Runs
|224
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|1/26
|bestmatch
|1/35
|Average
|112.00
|econ
|3.50
|Strike Rate
|191.5
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|233
|Innings
|38
|overs
|98.5
|Runs
|515
|wickets
|8
|bestinning
|2/27
|bestmatch
|2/27
|Average
|64.37
|econ
|5.21
|Strike Rate
|74.1
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|132
|Innings
|9
|overs
|11.2
|Runs
|113
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/22
|bestmatch
|1/22
|Average
|113.00
|econ
|9.97
|Strike Rate
|68.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|391
|Innings
|59
|overs
|105.5
|Runs
|830
|wickets
|29
|bestinning
|4/6
|bestmatch
|4/6
|Average
|28.62
|econ
|7.84
|Strike Rate
|21.8
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|304
|Innings
|70
|overs
|227.5
|Runs
|1162
|wickets
|30
|bestinning
|4/28
|bestmatch
|4/28
|Average
|38.73
|econ
|5.10
|Strike Rate
|45.5
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|106
|Innings
|70
|overs
|358.5
|Runs
|1154
|wickets
|24
|bestinning
|4/41
|bestmatch
|5/85
|Average
|48.08
|econ
|3.21
|Strike Rate
|89.7
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0