Ikram Alikhil

Ikram Alikhil
NationalityAfghanistan
Role
Born
Age21 years, 10 months, 25 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Matches1
Innings1
Not Out0
Runs7
High Score7
Average7.00
Strike Rate17.50
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches12
Innings12
Not Out3
Runs234
High Score86
Average26.00
Strike Rate60.62
100s0
50s2
6s1
4s18
Matches30
Innings21
Not Out10
Runs120
High Score20
Average10.90
Strike Rate88.88
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s7
Matches30
Innings30
Not Out4
Runs726
High Score94
Average27.92
Strike Rate65.52
100s0
50s7
6s4
4s55
Matches16
Innings24
Not Out5
Runs759
High Score103
Average39.94
Strike Rate55.80
100s1
50s5
6s4
4s92
Matches1
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches12
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches30
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches30
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches16
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
