Ikram Alikhil
|Nationality
|Afghanistan
|Role
|Born
|Age
|21 years, 10 months, 25 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|7
|High Score
|7
|Average
|7.00
|Strike Rate
|17.50
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|12
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|234
|High Score
|86
|Average
|26.00
|Strike Rate
|60.62
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|1
|4s
|18
|Matches
|30
|Innings
|21
|Not Out
|10
|Runs
|120
|High Score
|20
|Average
|10.90
|Strike Rate
|88.88
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|7
|Matches
|30
|Innings
|30
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|726
|High Score
|94
|Average
|27.92
|Strike Rate
|65.52
|100s
|0
|50s
|7
|6s
|4
|4s
|55
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|24
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|759
|High Score
|103
|Average
|39.94
|Strike Rate
|55.80
|100s
|1
|50s
|5
|6s
|4
|4s
|92
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|30
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|30
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0