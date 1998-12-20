                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









Zahir Khan

Zahir Khan
NationalityAfghanistan
RoleBowlers
Born
Age23 years, 8 months, 4 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Wrist Spin
Matches3
Innings6
Not Out3
Runs0
High Score0
Average0.00
Strike Rate0.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches1
Innings0
Not Out0
Runs0
High Score0
Average
Strike Rate
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches89
Innings32
Not Out15
Runs73
High Score19
Average4.29
Strike Rate87.95
100s0
50s0
6s3
4s6
Matches20
Innings9
Not Out1
Runs39
High Score15
Average4.87
Strike Rate48.14
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s2
Matches15
Innings20
Not Out11
Runs26
High Score11
Average2.88
Strike Rate25.24
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s2
Matches3
Innings4
overs56
Runs239
wickets7
bestinning3/59
bestmatch3/105
Average34.14
econ4.26
Strike Rate48.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches1
Innings1
overs10
Runs55
wickets2
bestinning2/55
bestmatch2/55
Average27.50
econ5.50
Strike Rate30.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches89
Innings86
overs317.5
Runs2276
wickets98
bestinning5/19
bestmatch5/19
Average23.22
econ7.16
Strike Rate19.4
4W0
5W1
10W0
Matches20
Innings20
overs175
Runs906
wickets40
bestinning6/36
bestmatch6/36
Average22.65
econ5.17
Strike Rate26.2
4W1
5W1
10W0
Matches15
Innings25
overs354.4
Runs1499
wickets71
bestinning6/52
bestmatch9/130
Average21.11
econ4.22
Strike Rate29.9
4W5
5W3
10W0
