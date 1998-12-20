Zahir Khan
|Nationality
|Afghanistan
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|23 years, 8 months, 4 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Wrist Spin
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|6
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|0
|High Score
|0
|Average
|0.00
|Strike Rate
|0.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|0
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|0
|High Score
|0
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|89
|Innings
|32
|Not Out
|15
|Runs
|73
|High Score
|19
|Average
|4.29
|Strike Rate
|87.95
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|3
|4s
|6
|Matches
|20
|Innings
|9
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|39
|High Score
|15
|Average
|4.87
|Strike Rate
|48.14
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|2
|Matches
|15
|Innings
|20
|Not Out
|11
|Runs
|26
|High Score
|11
|Average
|2.88
|Strike Rate
|25.24
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|2
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|4
|overs
|56
|Runs
|239
|wickets
|7
|bestinning
|3/59
|bestmatch
|3/105
|Average
|34.14
|econ
|4.26
|Strike Rate
|48.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|overs
|10
|Runs
|55
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|2/55
|bestmatch
|2/55
|Average
|27.50
|econ
|5.50
|Strike Rate
|30.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|89
|Innings
|86
|overs
|317.5
|Runs
|2276
|wickets
|98
|bestinning
|5/19
|bestmatch
|5/19
|Average
|23.22
|econ
|7.16
|Strike Rate
|19.4
|4W
|0
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|20
|Innings
|20
|overs
|175
|Runs
|906
|wickets
|40
|bestinning
|6/36
|bestmatch
|6/36
|Average
|22.65
|econ
|5.17
|Strike Rate
|26.2
|4W
|1
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|15
|Innings
|25
|overs
|354.4
|Runs
|1499
|wickets
|71
|bestinning
|6/52
|bestmatch
|9/130
|Average
|21.11
|econ
|4.22
|Strike Rate
|29.9
|4W
|5
|5W
|3
|10W
|0