Niko Davin
|Nationality
|Namibia
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|24 years, 8 months, 5 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|16
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|335
|High Score
|54
|Average
|22.33
|Strike Rate
|155.09
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|15
|4s
|33
|Matches
|23
|Innings
|23
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|478
|High Score
|73
|Average
|21.72
|Strike Rate
|158.27
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|25
|4s
|40
|Matches
|14
|Innings
|12
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|192
|High Score
|63
|Average
|17.45
|Strike Rate
|98.46
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|9
|4s
|16
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|8
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|297
|High Score
|85
|Average
|37.12
|Strike Rate
|96.42
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|2
|4s
|39
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|23
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|14
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0