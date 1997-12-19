                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Niko Davin

Niko Davin
NationalityNamibia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age24 years, 8 months, 5 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
Matches16
Innings16
Not Out1
Runs335
High Score54
Average22.33
Strike Rate155.09
100s0
50s1
6s15
4s33
Matches23
Innings23
Not Out1
Runs478
High Score73
Average21.72
Strike Rate158.27
100s0
50s2
6s25
4s40
Matches14
Innings12
Not Out1
Runs192
High Score63
Average17.45
Strike Rate98.46
100s0
50s2
6s9
4s16
Matches4
Innings8
Not Out0
Runs297
High Score85
Average37.12
Strike Rate96.42
100s0
50s2
6s2
4s39
Matches16
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches23
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches14
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches4
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
