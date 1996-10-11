Zane Green
|Nationality
|Namibia
|Role
|Born
|Age
|25 years, 10 months, 13 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|12
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|288
|High Score
|62
|Average
|24.00
|Strike Rate
|75.19
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|4
|4s
|29
|Matches
|32
|Innings
|25
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|243
|High Score
|26
|Average
|11.57
|Strike Rate
|92.74
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|4
|4s
|18
|Matches
|52
|Innings
|41
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|480
|High Score
|44
|Average
|14.54
|Strike Rate
|95.80
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|9
|4s
|41
|Matches
|48
|Innings
|47
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|938
|High Score
|62
|Average
|21.31
|Strike Rate
|67.38
|100s
|0
|50s
|5
|6s
|10
|4s
|91
|Matches
|25
|Innings
|48
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|664
|High Score
|65
|Average
|14.75
|Strike Rate
|39.24
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|1
|4s
|97
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|32
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|52
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|48
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|25
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0