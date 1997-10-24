Michael van Lingen
|Nationality
|Namibia
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|24 years, 10 months,
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Medium
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|6
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|119
|High Score
|51
|Average
|19.83
|Strike Rate
|78.80
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|3
|4s
|8
|Matches
|10
|Innings
|7
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|135
|High Score
|51
|Average
|19.28
|Strike Rate
|104.65
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|3
|4s
|14
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|7
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|119
|High Score
|51
|Average
|17.00
|Strike Rate
|77.27
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|3
|4s
|8
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|22
|High Score
|17
|Average
|11.00
|Strike Rate
|59.45
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|4
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|5
|overs
|7.2
|Runs
|31
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/0
|bestmatch
|1/0
|Average
|31.00
|econ
|4.22
|Strike Rate
|44.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|10
|Innings
|3
|overs
|3.2
|Runs
|35
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|10.50
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|6
|overs
|15.2
|Runs
|68
|wickets
|4
|bestinning
|3/37
|bestmatch
|3/37
|Average
|17.00
|econ
|4.43
|Strike Rate
|23.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|overs
|14
|Runs
|63
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|4.50
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0