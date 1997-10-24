                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Michael van Lingen

NationalityNamibia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age24 years, 10 months,
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Medium
Matches6
Innings6
Not Out0
Runs119
High Score51
Average19.83
Strike Rate78.80
100s0
50s1
6s3
4s8
Matches10
Innings7
Not Out0
Runs135
High Score51
Average19.28
Strike Rate104.65
100s0
50s1
6s3
4s14
Matches10
Innings7
Not Out0
Runs135
High Score51
Average19.28
Strike Rate104.65
100s0
50s1
6s3
4s14
Matches7
Innings7
Not Out0
Runs119
High Score51
Average17.00
Strike Rate77.27
100s0
50s1
6s3
4s8
Matches1
Innings2
Not Out0
Runs22
High Score17
Average11.00
Strike Rate59.45
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s4
Matches6
Innings5
overs7.2
Runs31
wickets1
bestinning1/0
bestmatch1/0
Average31.00
econ4.22
Strike Rate44.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches10
Innings3
overs3.2
Runs35
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ10.50
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches10
Innings3
overs3.2
Runs35
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ10.50
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches7
Innings6
overs15.2
Runs68
wickets4
bestinning3/37
bestmatch3/37
Average17.00
econ4.43
Strike Rate23.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches1
Innings1
overs14
Runs63
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ4.50
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
