Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age33 years, 9 months, 19 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches102
Innings173
Not Out10
Runs8074
High Score254
Average49.53
Strike Rate55.68
100s27
50s28
6s24
4s910
Matches262
Innings253
Not Out39
Runs12344
High Score183
Average57.68
Strike Rate92.83
100s43
50s64
6s125
4s1159
Matches99
Innings91
Not Out25
Runs3308
High Score94
Average50.12
Strike Rate137.66
100s0
50s30
6s93
4s299
Matches344
Innings327
Not Out60
Runs10626
High Score113
Average39.79
Strike Rate132.60
100s5
50s78
6s331
4s947
Matches296
Innings286
Not Out42
Runs13786
High Score183
Average56.50
Strike Rate92.94
100s47
50s72
6s149
4s1323
Matches134
Innings221
Not Out17
Runs10323
High Score254
Average50.60
Strike Rate56.09
100s34
50s36
6s39
4s1223
Matches102
Innings11
overs29.1
Runs84
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ2.88
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches262
Innings48
overs106.5
Runs665
wickets4
bestinning1/15
bestmatch1/15
Average166.25
econ6.22
Strike Rate160.2
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches99
Innings12
overs24.2
Runs198
wickets4
bestinning1/13
bestmatch1/13
Average49.50
econ8.13
Strike Rate36.5
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches344
Innings44
overs75.4
Runs661
wickets8
bestinning2/25
bestmatch2/25
Average82.62
econ8.73
Strike Rate56.7
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches296
Innings55
overs117.3
Runs726
wickets4
bestinning1/15
bestmatch1/15
Average181.50
econ6.17
Strike Rate176.2
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches134
Innings25
overs107.1
Runs338
wickets3
bestinning1/19
bestmatch2/42
Average112.66
econ3.15
Strike Rate214.3
4W0
5W0
10W0
