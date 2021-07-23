Virat Kohli
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|33 years, 9 months, 19 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|102
|Innings
|173
|Not Out
|10
|Runs
|8074
|High Score
|254
|Average
|49.53
|Strike Rate
|55.68
|100s
|27
|50s
|28
|6s
|24
|4s
|910
|Matches
|262
|Innings
|253
|Not Out
|39
|Runs
|12344
|High Score
|183
|Average
|57.68
|Strike Rate
|92.83
|100s
|43
|50s
|64
|6s
|125
|4s
|1159
|Matches
|99
|Innings
|91
|Not Out
|25
|Runs
|3308
|High Score
|94
|Average
|50.12
|Strike Rate
|137.66
|100s
|0
|50s
|30
|6s
|93
|4s
|299
|Matches
|344
|Innings
|327
|Not Out
|60
|Runs
|10626
|High Score
|113
|Average
|39.79
|Strike Rate
|132.60
|100s
|5
|50s
|78
|6s
|331
|4s
|947
|Matches
|296
|Innings
|286
|Not Out
|42
|Runs
|13786
|High Score
|183
|Average
|56.50
|Strike Rate
|92.94
|100s
|47
|50s
|72
|6s
|149
|4s
|1323
|Matches
|134
|Innings
|221
|Not Out
|17
|Runs
|10323
|High Score
|254
|Average
|50.60
|Strike Rate
|56.09
|100s
|34
|50s
|36
|6s
|39
|4s
|1223
|Matches
|102
|Innings
|11
|overs
|29.1
|Runs
|84
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|2.88
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|262
|Innings
|48
|overs
|106.5
|Runs
|665
|wickets
|4
|bestinning
|1/15
|bestmatch
|1/15
|Average
|166.25
|econ
|6.22
|Strike Rate
|160.2
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|99
|Innings
|12
|overs
|24.2
|Runs
|198
|wickets
|4
|bestinning
|1/13
|bestmatch
|1/13
|Average
|49.50
|econ
|8.13
|Strike Rate
|36.5
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|344
|Innings
|44
|overs
|75.4
|Runs
|661
|wickets
|8
|bestinning
|2/25
|bestmatch
|2/25
|Average
|82.62
|econ
|8.73
|Strike Rate
|56.7
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|296
|Innings
|55
|overs
|117.3
|Runs
|726
|wickets
|4
|bestinning
|1/15
|bestmatch
|1/15
|Average
|181.50
|econ
|6.17
|Strike Rate
|176.2
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|134
|Innings
|25
|overs
|107.1
|Runs
|338
|wickets
|3
|bestinning
|1/19
|bestmatch
|2/42
|Average
|112.66
|econ
|3.15
|Strike Rate
|214.3
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0