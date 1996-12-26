                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Shimron Hetmyer

Shimron Hetmyer
NationalityWest Indies
RoleBatsman
Born
Age25 years, 7 months, 29 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Matches16
Innings30
Not Out0
Runs838
High Score93
Average27.93
Strike Rate73.63
100s0
50s5
6s27
4s85
Matches47
Innings44
Not Out3
Runs1447
High Score139
Average35.29
Strike Rate106.39
100s5
50s4
6s52
4s111
Matches50
Innings42
Not Out4
Runs797
High Score81
Average20.97
Strike Rate118.42
100s0
50s4
6s41
4s53
Matches145
Innings133
Not Out27
Runs2784
High Score100
Average26.26
Strike Rate132.57
100s1
50s15
6s143
4s204
Matches70
Innings67
Not Out5
Runs2255
High Score139
Average36.37
Strike Rate104.20
100s7
50s9
6s84
4s182
Matches41
Innings74
Not Out3
Runs2163
High Score107
Average30.46
Strike Rate75.20
100s1
50s12
6s49
4s276
Matches16
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches47
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches50
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches145
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches70
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches41
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.