Shimron Hetmyer
|Nationality
|West Indies
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|25 years, 7 months, 29 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|30
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|838
|High Score
|93
|Average
|27.93
|Strike Rate
|73.63
|100s
|0
|50s
|5
|6s
|27
|4s
|85
|Matches
|47
|Innings
|44
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|1447
|High Score
|139
|Average
|35.29
|Strike Rate
|106.39
|100s
|5
|50s
|4
|6s
|52
|4s
|111
|Matches
|50
|Innings
|42
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|797
|High Score
|81
|Average
|20.97
|Strike Rate
|118.42
|100s
|0
|50s
|4
|6s
|41
|4s
|53
|Matches
|145
|Innings
|133
|Not Out
|27
|Runs
|2784
|High Score
|100
|Average
|26.26
|Strike Rate
|132.57
|100s
|1
|50s
|15
|6s
|143
|4s
|204
|Matches
|70
|Innings
|67
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|2255
|High Score
|139
|Average
|36.37
|Strike Rate
|104.20
|100s
|7
|50s
|9
|6s
|84
|4s
|182
|Matches
|41
|Innings
|74
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|2163
|High Score
|107
|Average
|30.46
|Strike Rate
|75.20
|100s
|1
|50s
|12
|6s
|49
|4s
|276
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|47
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|50
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|145
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|70
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|41
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0