Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age35 years, 8 months, 27 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches18
Innings31
Not Out2
Runs768
High Score120
Average26.48
Strike Rate53.14
100s1
50s7
6s4
4s100
Matches226
Innings194
Not Out35
Runs5615
High Score116
Average35.31
Strike Rate93.50
100s5
50s36
6s120
4s476
Matches78
Innings66
Not Out11
Runs1605
High Score101
Average29.18
Strike Rate134.87
100s1
50s5
6s58
4s145
Matches336
Innings319
Not Out50
Runs8654
High Score126
Average32.17
Strike Rate137.45
100s4
50s53
6s325
4s779
Matches302
Innings269
Not Out41
Runs8078
High Score129
Average35.42
Strike Rate94.41
100s7
50s55
6s0
4s0
Matches109
Innings174
Not Out11
Runs6871
High Score204
Average42.15
Strike Rate62.85
100s14
50s45
6s0
4s0
Matches18
Innings22
overs173.3
Runs603
wickets13
bestinning2/1
bestmatch2/1
Average46.38
econ3.47
Strike Rate80.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches226
Innings101
overs354.2
Runs1811
wickets36
bestinning3/34
bestmatch3/34
Average50.30
econ5.11
Strike Rate59.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches78
Innings27
overs58.1
Runs442
wickets13
bestinning2/6
bestmatch2/6
Average34.00
econ7.59
Strike Rate26.8
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches336
Innings120
overs260.3
Runs1872
wickets54
bestinning4/26
bestmatch4/26
Average34.66
econ7.18
Strike Rate28.9
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches302
Innings0
overs565.5
Runs2838
wickets64
bestinning4/23
bestmatch4/23
Average44.34
econ5.01
Strike Rate53.0
4W2
5W0
10W0
Matches109
Innings0
overs576.1
Runs1721
wickets41
bestinning3/31
bestmatch
Average41.97
econ2.98
Strike Rate84.3
4W0
5W0
10W0
app-banner

