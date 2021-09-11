Suresh Raina
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|35 years, 8 months, 27 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|18
|Innings
|31
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|768
|High Score
|120
|Average
|26.48
|Strike Rate
|53.14
|100s
|1
|50s
|7
|6s
|4
|4s
|100
|Matches
|226
|Innings
|194
|Not Out
|35
|Runs
|5615
|High Score
|116
|Average
|35.31
|Strike Rate
|93.50
|100s
|5
|50s
|36
|6s
|120
|4s
|476
|Matches
|78
|Innings
|66
|Not Out
|11
|Runs
|1605
|High Score
|101
|Average
|29.18
|Strike Rate
|134.87
|100s
|1
|50s
|5
|6s
|58
|4s
|145
|Matches
|336
|Innings
|319
|Not Out
|50
|Runs
|8654
|High Score
|126
|Average
|32.17
|Strike Rate
|137.45
|100s
|4
|50s
|53
|6s
|325
|4s
|779
|Matches
|302
|Innings
|269
|Not Out
|41
|Runs
|8078
|High Score
|129
|Average
|35.42
|Strike Rate
|94.41
|100s
|7
|50s
|55
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|109
|Innings
|174
|Not Out
|11
|Runs
|6871
|High Score
|204
|Average
|42.15
|Strike Rate
|62.85
|100s
|14
|50s
|45
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|18
|Innings
|22
|overs
|173.3
|Runs
|603
|wickets
|13
|bestinning
|2/1
|bestmatch
|2/1
|Average
|46.38
|econ
|3.47
|Strike Rate
|80.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|226
|Innings
|101
|overs
|354.2
|Runs
|1811
|wickets
|36
|bestinning
|3/34
|bestmatch
|3/34
|Average
|50.30
|econ
|5.11
|Strike Rate
|59.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|78
|Innings
|27
|overs
|58.1
|Runs
|442
|wickets
|13
|bestinning
|2/6
|bestmatch
|2/6
|Average
|34.00
|econ
|7.59
|Strike Rate
|26.8
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|336
|Innings
|120
|overs
|260.3
|Runs
|1872
|wickets
|54
|bestinning
|4/26
|bestmatch
|4/26
|Average
|34.66
|econ
|7.18
|Strike Rate
|28.9
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|302
|Innings
|0
|overs
|565.5
|Runs
|2838
|wickets
|64
|bestinning
|4/23
|bestmatch
|4/23
|Average
|44.34
|econ
|5.01
|Strike Rate
|53.0
|4W
|2
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|109
|Innings
|0
|overs
|576.1
|Runs
|1721
|wickets
|41
|bestinning
|3/31
|bestmatch
|Average
|41.97
|econ
|2.98
|Strike Rate
|84.3
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0