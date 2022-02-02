Odean Smith
|Nationality
|West Indies
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|25 years, 9 months, 23 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|5
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|144
|High Score
|46
|Average
|36.00
|Strike Rate
|192.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|14
|4s
|8
|Matches
|19
|Innings
|12
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|106
|High Score
|27
|Average
|11.77
|Strike Rate
|149.29
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|7
|4s
|8
|Matches
|50
|Innings
|30
|Not Out
|11
|Runs
|300
|High Score
|43
|Average
|15.78
|Strike Rate
|129.31
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|25
|4s
|15
|Matches
|34
|Innings
|29
|Not Out
|12
|Runs
|542
|High Score
|68
|Average
|31.88
|Strike Rate
|124.88
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|36
|4s
|38
|Matches
|14
|Innings
|23
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|440
|High Score
|54
|Average
|20.00
|Strike Rate
|102.08
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|26
|4s
|37
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|5
|overs
|24.1
|Runs
|122
|wickets
|6
|bestinning
|2/26
|bestmatch
|2/26
|Average
|20.33
|econ
|5.04
|Strike Rate
|24.1
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|19
|Innings
|18
|overs
|54
|Runs
|551
|wickets
|20
|bestinning
|3/29
|bestmatch
|3/29
|Average
|27.55
|econ
|10.20
|Strike Rate
|16.2
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|50
|Innings
|49
|overs
|146.2
|Runs
|1381
|wickets
|55
|bestinning
|4/30
|bestmatch
|4/30
|Average
|25.10
|econ
|9.43
|Strike Rate
|15.9
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|34
|Innings
|33
|overs
|191.3
|Runs
|1119
|wickets
|35
|bestinning
|3/15
|bestmatch
|3/15
|Average
|31.97
|econ
|5.84
|Strike Rate
|32.8
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|14
|Innings
|27
|overs
|242.3
|Runs
|922
|wickets
|30
|bestinning
|4/51
|bestmatch
|5/68
|Average
|30.73
|econ
|3.80
|Strike Rate
|48.5
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0