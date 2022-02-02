                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Odean Smith

Odean Smith
NationalityWest Indies
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age25 years, 9 months, 23 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
Matches5
Innings5
Not Out1
Runs144
High Score46
Average36.00
Strike Rate192.00
100s0
50s0
6s14
4s8
Matches19
Innings12
Not Out3
Runs106
High Score27
Average11.77
Strike Rate149.29
100s0
50s0
6s7
4s8
Matches50
Innings30
Not Out11
Runs300
High Score43
Average15.78
Strike Rate129.31
100s0
50s0
6s25
4s15
Matches34
Innings29
Not Out12
Runs542
High Score68
Average31.88
Strike Rate124.88
100s0
50s2
6s36
4s38
Matches14
Innings23
Not Out1
Runs440
High Score54
Average20.00
Strike Rate102.08
100s0
50s1
6s26
4s37
Matches5
Innings5
overs24.1
Runs122
wickets6
bestinning2/26
bestmatch2/26
Average20.33
econ5.04
Strike Rate24.1
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches19
Innings18
overs54
Runs551
wickets20
bestinning3/29
bestmatch3/29
Average27.55
econ10.20
Strike Rate16.2
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches50
Innings49
overs146.2
Runs1381
wickets55
bestinning4/30
bestmatch4/30
Average25.10
econ9.43
Strike Rate15.9
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches34
Innings33
overs191.3
Runs1119
wickets35
bestinning3/15
bestmatch3/15
Average31.97
econ5.84
Strike Rate32.8
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches14
Innings27
overs242.3
Runs922
wickets30
bestinning4/51
bestmatch5/68
Average30.73
econ3.80
Strike Rate48.5
4W1
5W0
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.