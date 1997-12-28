Richard Ngarava
|Nationality
|Zimbabwe
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|24 years, 7 months, 27 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Fast Medium
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|6
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|31
|High Score
|15
|Average
|6.20
|Strike Rate
|50.81
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|6
|Matches
|24
|Innings
|16
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|105
|High Score
|34
|Average
|11.66
|Strike Rate
|72.41
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|4
|4s
|11
|Matches
|23
|Innings
|8
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|14
|High Score
|11
|Average
|7.00
|Strike Rate
|107.69
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|2
|Matches
|46
|Innings
|18
|Not Out
|10
|Runs
|42
|High Score
|15
|Average
|5.25
|Strike Rate
|97.67
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|4
|Matches
|54
|Innings
|31
|Not Out
|16
|Runs
|148
|High Score
|34
|Average
|9.86
|Strike Rate
|72.54
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|5
|4s
|14
|Matches
|23
|Innings
|31
|Not Out
|11
|Runs
|250
|High Score
|35
|Average
|12.50
|Strike Rate
|56.94
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|7
|4s
|31
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|4
|overs
|85
|Runs
|281
|wickets
|5
|bestinning
|2/104
|bestmatch
|2/104
|Average
|56.20
|econ
|3.30
|Strike Rate
|102.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|24
|Innings
|24
|overs
|190.5
|Runs
|1108
|wickets
|24
|bestinning
|3/52
|bestmatch
|3/52
|Average
|46.16
|econ
|5.80
|Strike Rate
|47.7
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|23
|Innings
|23
|overs
|84
|Runs
|679
|wickets
|22
|bestinning
|2/13
|bestmatch
|2/13
|Average
|30.86
|econ
|8.08
|Strike Rate
|22.9
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|46
|Innings
|45
|overs
|155.3
|Runs
|1216
|wickets
|40
|bestinning
|2/13
|bestmatch
|2/13
|Average
|30.40
|econ
|7.81
|Strike Rate
|23.3
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|54
|Innings
|54
|overs
|389
|Runs
|2000
|wickets
|62
|bestinning
|3/14
|bestmatch
|3/14
|Average
|32.25
|econ
|5.14
|Strike Rate
|37.6
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|23
|Innings
|41
|overs
|527.3
|Runs
|1586
|wickets
|64
|bestinning
|4/14
|bestmatch
|5/41
|Average
|24.78
|econ
|3.00
|Strike Rate
|49.4
|4W
|4
|5W
|0
|10W
|0