Richard Ngarava

Richard Ngarava
NationalityZimbabwe
RoleBowlers
Born
Age24 years, 7 months, 27 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Fast Medium
Matches3
Innings6
Not Out1
Runs31
High Score15
Average6.20
Strike Rate50.81
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s6
Matches24
Innings16
Not Out7
Runs105
High Score34
Average11.66
Strike Rate72.41
100s0
50s0
6s4
4s11
Matches23
Innings8
Not Out6
Runs14
High Score11
Average7.00
Strike Rate107.69
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s2
Matches46
Innings18
Not Out10
Runs42
High Score15
Average5.25
Strike Rate97.67
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s4
Matches54
Innings31
Not Out16
Runs148
High Score34
Average9.86
Strike Rate72.54
100s0
50s0
6s5
4s14
Matches23
Innings31
Not Out11
Runs250
High Score35
Average12.50
Strike Rate56.94
100s0
50s0
6s7
4s31
Matches3
Innings4
overs85
Runs281
wickets5
bestinning2/104
bestmatch2/104
Average56.20
econ3.30
Strike Rate102.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches24
Innings24
overs190.5
Runs1108
wickets24
bestinning3/52
bestmatch3/52
Average46.16
econ5.80
Strike Rate47.7
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches23
Innings23
overs84
Runs679
wickets22
bestinning2/13
bestmatch2/13
Average30.86
econ8.08
Strike Rate22.9
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches46
Innings45
overs155.3
Runs1216
wickets40
bestinning2/13
bestmatch2/13
Average30.40
econ7.81
Strike Rate23.3
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches54
Innings54
overs389
Runs2000
wickets62
bestinning3/14
bestmatch3/14
Average32.25
econ5.14
Strike Rate37.6
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches23
Innings41
overs527.3
Runs1586
wickets64
bestinning4/14
bestmatch5/41
Average24.78
econ3.00
Strike Rate49.4
4W4
5W0
10W0
