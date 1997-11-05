
|

Anshuman Rath

NationalityHong Kong
RoleBatsman
Born
Age26 years, 3 months, 19 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches182336357
Innings1822353513
Not Out22433
Runs8284486731535454
High Score143575714398
Average51.7522.4021.7047.9645.40
Strike Rate76.6698.8995.4678.6759.65
100S10030
50S712124
6S924154
4S71486813144
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 182336357
Innings 71314116
overs 56.1333771.127.2
Runs 167264283258113
wickets 1455167
bestinning 3/223/63/63/224/34
bestmatch 3/223/63/63/224/46
Average 11.9252.8056.6016.1216.14
econ 2.978.007.643.624.13
Strike Rate 24.039.644.426.623.4
4W 00001
5W 00000
10w 00000
