Anshuman Rath
|Nationality
|Hong Kong
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|26 years, 3 months, 19 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|18
|23
|36
|35
|7
|Innings
|18
|22
|35
|35
|13
|Not Out
|2
|2
|4
|3
|3
|Runs
|828
|448
|673
|1535
|454
|High Score
|143
|57
|57
|143
|98
|Average
|51.75
|22.40
|21.70
|47.96
|45.40
|Strike Rate
|76.66
|98.89
|95.46
|78.67
|59.65
|100S
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|50S
|7
|1
|2
|12
|4
|6S
|9
|2
|4
|15
|4
|4S
|71
|48
|68
|131
|44
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|18
|23
|36
|35
|7
|Innings
|7
|13
|14
|11
|6
|overs
|56.1
|33
|37
|71.1
|27.2
|Runs
|167
|264
|283
|258
|113
|wickets
|14
|5
|5
|16
|7
|bestinning
|3/22
|3/6
|3/6
|3/22
|4/34
|bestmatch
|3/22
|3/6
|3/6
|3/22
|4/46
|Average
|11.92
|52.80
|56.60
|16.12
|16.14
|econ
|2.97
|8.00
|7.64
|3.62
|4.13
|Strike Rate
|24.0
|39.6
|44.4
|26.6
|23.4
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0