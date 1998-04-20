Dean Foxcroft
|Nationality
|South Africa
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|24 years, 4 months, 4 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|19
|Innings
|18
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|539
|High Score
|82
|Average
|41.46
|Strike Rate
|129.56
|100s
|0
|50s
|5
|6s
|18
|4s
|50
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|16
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|665
|High Score
|138
|Average
|51.15
|Strike Rate
|90.23
|100s
|2
|50s
|3
|6s
|9
|4s
|57
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|13
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|342
|High Score
|54
|Average
|26.30
|Strike Rate
|47.76
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|0
|4s
|51
|Matches
|19
|Innings
|11
|overs
|26
|Runs
|243
|wickets
|5
|bestinning
|1/10
|bestmatch
|1/10
|Average
|48.60
|econ
|9.34
|Strike Rate
|31.2
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|15
|overs
|105
|Runs
|566
|wickets
|14
|bestinning
|3/39
|bestmatch
|3/39
|Average
|40.42
|econ
|5.39
|Strike Rate
|45.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|13
|overs
|145.5
|Runs
|379
|wickets
|21
|bestinning
|5/67
|bestmatch
|7/65
|Average
|18.04
|econ
|2.59
|Strike Rate
|41.6
|4W
|1
|5W
|1
|10W
|0