Dean Foxcroft

Dean Foxcroft
NationalitySouth Africa
RoleBatsman
Born
Age24 years, 4 months, 4 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches19
Innings18
Not Out5
Runs539
High Score82
Average41.46
Strike Rate129.56
100s0
50s5
6s18
4s50
Matches17
Innings16
Not Out3
Runs665
High Score138
Average51.15
Strike Rate90.23
100s2
50s3
6s9
4s57
Matches8
Innings13
Not Out0
Runs342
High Score54
Average26.30
Strike Rate47.76
100s0
50s2
6s0
4s51
Matches19
Innings11
overs26
Runs243
wickets5
bestinning1/10
bestmatch1/10
Average48.60
econ9.34
Strike Rate31.2
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches17
Innings15
overs105
Runs566
wickets14
bestinning3/39
bestmatch3/39
Average40.42
econ5.39
Strike Rate45.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches8
Innings13
overs145.5
Runs379
wickets21
bestinning5/67
bestmatch7/65
Average18.04
econ2.59
Strike Rate41.6
4W1
5W1
10W0
