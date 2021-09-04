                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age34 years, 2 months, 18 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches82
Innings140
Not Out12
Runs4931
High Score188
Average38.52
Strike Rate49.44
100s12
50s25
6s34
4s560
Matches90
Innings87
Not Out3
Runs2962
High Score111
Average35.26
Strike Rate78.63
100s3
50s24
6s33
4s293
Matches20
Innings20
Not Out2
Runs375
High Score61
Average20.83
Strike Rate113.29
100s0
50s1
6s6
4s32
Matches219
Innings209
Not Out20
Runs5528
High Score105
Average29.24
Strike Rate119.55
100s2
50s40
6s111
4s571
Matches167
Innings163
Not Out10
Runs6054
High Score187
Average39.56
Strike Rate
100s10
50s42
6s0
4s0
Matches167
Innings285
Not Out27
Runs11981
High Score265
Average46.43
Strike Rate53.14
100s36
50s53
6s80
4s1459
Matches82
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches90
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches20
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches219
Innings1
overs1
Runs5
wickets1
bestinning1/5
bestmatch1/5
Average5.00
econ5.00
Strike Rate6.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches167
Innings2
overs7
Runs43
wickets3
bestinning2/36
bestmatch2/36
Average14.33
econ6.14
Strike Rate14.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches167
Innings9
overs18
Runs75
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ4.16
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

