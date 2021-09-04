Ajinkya Rahane
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|34 years, 2 months, 18 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|82
|Innings
|140
|Not Out
|12
|Runs
|4931
|High Score
|188
|Average
|38.52
|Strike Rate
|49.44
|100s
|12
|50s
|25
|6s
|34
|4s
|560
|Matches
|90
|Innings
|87
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|2962
|High Score
|111
|Average
|35.26
|Strike Rate
|78.63
|100s
|3
|50s
|24
|6s
|33
|4s
|293
|Matches
|20
|Innings
|20
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|375
|High Score
|61
|Average
|20.83
|Strike Rate
|113.29
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|6
|4s
|32
|Matches
|219
|Innings
|209
|Not Out
|20
|Runs
|5528
|High Score
|105
|Average
|29.24
|Strike Rate
|119.55
|100s
|2
|50s
|40
|6s
|111
|4s
|571
|Matches
|167
|Innings
|163
|Not Out
|10
|Runs
|6054
|High Score
|187
|Average
|39.56
|Strike Rate
|100s
|10
|50s
|42
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|167
|Innings
|285
|Not Out
|27
|Runs
|11981
|High Score
|265
|Average
|46.43
|Strike Rate
|53.14
|100s
|36
|50s
|53
|6s
|80
|4s
|1459
|Matches
|82
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|90
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|20
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|219
|Innings
|1
|overs
|1
|Runs
|5
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/5
|bestmatch
|1/5
|Average
|5.00
|econ
|5.00
|Strike Rate
|6.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|167
|Innings
|2
|overs
|7
|Runs
|43
|wickets
|3
|bestinning
|2/36
|bestmatch
|2/36
|Average
|14.33
|econ
|6.14
|Strike Rate
|14.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|167
|Innings
|9
|overs
|18
|Runs
|75
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|4.16
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0