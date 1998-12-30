Nijat Masood Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Afghanistan
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|25 years, 1 month25 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Overview
|TEST
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|3
|24
|35
|27
|Innings
|2
|1
|8
|23
|41
|Not Out
|1
|1
|6
|11
|10
|Runs
|4
|4
|6
|77
|295
|High Score
|4
|4
|4
|16
|71
|Average
|4.00
|3.00
|6.41
|9.51
|Strike Rate
|21.05
|80.00
|35.29
|53.84
|49.91
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6S
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|4S
|1
|0
|0
|4
|29
|Overview
|TEST
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|3
|24
|35
|27
|Innings
|2
|3
|24
|35
|49
|overs
|28.5
|11
|81
|282
|622
|Runs
|162
|95
|665
|1464
|2596
|wickets
|5
|4
|25
|69
|91
|bestinning
|5/79
|3/39
|5/22
|7/23
|7/37
|bestmatch
|5/162
|3/39
|5/22
|7/23
|9/84
|Average
|32.40
|23.75
|26.60
|21.21
|28.52
|econ
|5.61
|8.63
|8.20
|5.19
|4.17
|Strike Rate
|34.6
|16.5
|19.4
|24.5
|41.0
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5W
|1
|0
|1
|2
|6
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0