Nijat Masood Career, Biography & More

Nijat Masood
NationalityAfghanistan
RoleBowlers
Born
Age25 years, 1 month25 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
OverviewTESTT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches13243527
Innings2182341
Not Out1161110
Runs44677295
High Score4441671
Average4.003.006.419.51
Strike Rate21.0580.0035.2953.8449.91
100S00000
50S00001
6S000216
4S100429
OverviewTESTT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 13243527
Innings 23243549
overs 28.51181282622
Runs 1629566514642596
wickets 54256991
bestinning 5/793/395/227/237/37
bestmatch 5/1623/395/227/239/84
Average 32.4023.7526.6021.2128.52
econ 5.618.638.205.194.17
Strike Rate 34.616.519.424.541.0
4W 00012
5W 10126
10w 00000
