Mehedi Hasan Rana

Mehedi Hasan Rana
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBowlers
Born
Age25 years, 7 months, 23 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Fast
Matches35
Innings9
Not Out6
Runs17
High Score9
Average5.66
Strike Rate100.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s3
Matches34
Innings21
Not Out6
Runs51
High Score20
Average3.40
Strike Rate45.94
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s1
Matches37
Innings47
Not Out8
Runs559
High Score57
Average14.33
Strike Rate42.31
100s0
50s2
6s20
4s49
Matches35
Innings34
overs116
Runs975
wickets50
bestinning4/17
bestmatch4/17
Average19.50
econ8.40
Strike Rate13.9
4W3
5W0
10W0
Matches34
Innings34
overs218.4
Runs1210
wickets42
bestinning4/29
bestmatch4/29
Average28.80
econ5.53
Strike Rate31.2
4W3
5W0
10W0
Matches37
Innings61
overs902.2
Runs3026
wickets90
bestinning5/30
bestmatch7/57
Average33.62
econ3.35
Strike Rate60.1
4W3
5W1
10W0
