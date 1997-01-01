Mehedi Hasan Rana
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|25 years, 7 months, 23 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Fast
|Matches
|35
|Innings
|9
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|17
|High Score
|9
|Average
|5.66
|Strike Rate
|100.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|3
|Matches
|34
|Innings
|21
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|51
|High Score
|20
|Average
|3.40
|Strike Rate
|45.94
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|1
|Matches
|37
|Innings
|47
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|559
|High Score
|57
|Average
|14.33
|Strike Rate
|42.31
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|20
|4s
|49
|Matches
|35
|Innings
|34
|overs
|116
|Runs
|975
|wickets
|50
|bestinning
|4/17
|bestmatch
|4/17
|Average
|19.50
|econ
|8.40
|Strike Rate
|13.9
|4W
|3
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|34
|Innings
|34
|overs
|218.4
|Runs
|1210
|wickets
|42
|bestinning
|4/29
|bestmatch
|4/29
|Average
|28.80
|econ
|5.53
|Strike Rate
|31.2
|4W
|3
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|37
|Innings
|61
|overs
|902.2
|Runs
|3026
|wickets
|90
|bestinning
|5/30
|bestmatch
|7/57
|Average
|33.62
|econ
|3.35
|Strike Rate
|60.1
|4W
|3
|5W
|1
|10W
|0